Calhoun County tournament: White Plains pressures its way to win over Saks

JACKSONVILLE — White Plains doesn’t ordinarily apply a lot of full-court pressure during games. Girls basketball coach Matt Ford changed strategies for his team’s Calhoun County tournament game against Saks at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
The blue-and-white Wildcats harassed Saks the length of the court and emerged with a 47-18 win. No. 8-seeded White Plains improved to 8-9 and will meet No. 1-seeded Anniston in the quarterfinal round Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Of the change of plans, Ford said, “I thought it would help us to be aggressive and assertive.”
White Plains aggressed and asserted its way to a 15-2 advantage after one quarter. When Ford’s Wildcats got a defensive rebound or a steal on the Saks offensive end, whoever had the ball quickly pushed up the floor.
Of having multiple ball handlers, Ford said, “It helped us a ton. Honestly, we have eight people I trust handling the basketball.”
Ball handling was not a strength for Saks and the red-and-white Wildcats haven’t had many opportunities to get better. Coach Dwight McDonald said his team entered Monday morning’s contest with just one returning starter and having played just six games.
“We’re young at the guard positions and we’re not getting game-time experience,” McDonald said.
Senior guard Lily Ponder and sophomore guard Hallie Williams led White Plains in scoring with 10 points apiece. Ponder tallied eight of her 10 in the first quarter. With 7:12 left in the fourth quarter, Ponder scored in the lane on a nice feed from Camden Wilson to put White Plains up 38-8 and start a running clock.
Williams netted the first 3-point basket of the game in the first period and had another triple in the third quarter. Kaylee Johnson had seven points and Angel Bozarth five. Wilson, Callyn Martin and Shaniya Calloway each scored four for White Plains and Adriana Sotelo had three points.
Kayleigh Thomas led Saks (3-4) with seven points. Miracle Bass scored four, Alyssa Gooden three and Keilynn Williams three for Saks.
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria vs. No. 11 Faith Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont vs. Ohatchee, 4 p.m.*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 8 p.m.
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver vs. No. 10 Donoho, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Saks, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Jacksonville Christian-No. 9 Faith Christian winner, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver-No. 10 Donoho winner, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria-No. 11 Faith Christian winner, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys
Semifinals, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.