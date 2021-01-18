Calhoun County tournament: Transition scoring carries Alexandria girls past JCA

JACKSONVILLE — Alexandria girls basketball coach Craig Kiker was finishing up a holiday round of golf about 3:30 p.m. Monday when he learned COVID-19 quarantine protocols had forced No. 11-seeded Faith Christian to forfeit its Calhoun County tournament game against Kiker’s No. 6 Valley Cubs, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
Rather than leave Alexandria with no game, tournament officials arranged for a replacement game against Jacksonville Christian. The Thunder had been eliminated from the county tournament Saturday but coach Katy Bryant wanted her team to play as many games as possible. As expected, Class 5A Alexandria defeated 1A Jacksonville Christian in the replacement affair. The final score was 70-34.
Despite not playing a game from Dec. 12 to Jan. 3, Alexandria (11-7) will carry a six-game winning streak into Thursday’s quarterfinal round game against No. 3 Jacksonville.
“We’re definitely playing better,” Kiker said. “The difference is we’re shooting the ball better which is a lot of what we did over the break.”
Chloe Gattis had seven points in the first quarter, Jordyn Walker six and Sarah Pelham six – on two 3-point baskets – to get Alexandria off to a solid start.
The Thunder stayed close to the Class 5A Cubs for a quarter, trailing 24-13 when the period closed. Rebekah Carter scored 10 of the Thunder’s 13 first-quarter points. Alexandria kept rebounding and running and JCA never got double-digit points in a quarter again.
“We like to run up and down the floor. We wore them down in that aspect,” Kiker said.
At halftime, Alexandria led 42-22 and extended that lead to 66-29 after three quarters. Ashley Phillips, Alexandria’s floor general, led the Cubs in scoring with 18 points, many coming on driving baskets in transition. Pelham scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Walker finished with 10 points. Gattis and TyShica Woodgett ended with nine first-half points apiece.
Carter scored 18 points but was the only double-figure scorer for the Thunder. She had two 3-point buckets. Karli Barnwell netted one trey for JCA and finished with five points. Kirsten Walker scored four points and Mia Morales added three points.
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver vs. No. 10 Donoho, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Saks, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver-No. 10 Donoho winner, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys
Semifinals, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.