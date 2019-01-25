JACKSONVILLE — For Sacred Heart, which overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to Anniston on Friday night to win 55-52 and reach the Calhoun County Finals for the sixth straight year, it seemed like being down on the scoreboard was an afterthought.
The Cardinals showed no panic down by double-digits in the fourth, calmly scoring 13 in a row with big 3-pointer after huge steal after enormous and-one foul shot, taking the lead with just over three minutes remaining.
According to Jayden Stone, the Cardinals star who finished with 25 points and eight rebounds, Sacred Heart was unfazed by Anniston’s lead.
"There was never any doubt. I didn’t sense any doubt. We just stayed in the game, weren’t too fazed by the crowd and just fed off it,” Stone said.
Stone was instrumental in the Cardinal comeback, bucketing the punctuating and-one to give the Cardinals their first lead since 6-3 and then nailing the go-ahead shot a few minutes later after Anniston tied the game back up.
Khalil Watkins scored all 14 of his points in the second half to help the Sacred Heart turnaround, and Cade Landers was third highest in the scoring column with five, but his three late in the fourth quarter to bring the Cardinals within one was among the biggest plays of the night.
Anniston’s Kwame Milton hit five of his six three-pointers to score 19 points, while Antonio Kite scored 14 and dished out five assists.
Oxford 63, Piedmont 47: After falling in the finals of the Calhoun County tournament last season, Oxford will get its chance for redemption this year.
Oxford defeated Piedmont 63-47 in the first semifinal Friday night, advancing to the finals to play Sacred Heart, last year’s champion.
Oxford coach Joel Van Meter says last year’s result doesn’t have any bearing on the team heading into the championship game.
“When you play in a tournament, you want to put yourself in a championship game with a chance to win it,” Van Meter said. “I don’t think anything about last year. Last year was last year.”
The Yellow Jackets got out to a 16-4 lead on Piedmont after the first quarter Friday night, then led 29-12 at halftime as the Bulldog offense struggled to find a rhythm early.
Piedmont pushed their way back into the game late, even cutting the deficit to nine with under three minutes remaining, but Oxford managed to seal the deal.
Oxford’s Zondrick Garrett set the tone early on, rattling in a 3-pointer on Oxford’s first possession for the first points of the game en route to 11 in the first half. Garrett finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets in both categories.
Roc Taylor put up a double-double of his own, with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while William Warren scored 12, including a few free throws down the stretch as Piedmont made its late push.
Leading the Bulldogs on that push was eighth-grader Alex Odam, who scored 14 and pulled down six rebounds. Silas Thompson tallied 11 points and eight boards.