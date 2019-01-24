JACKSONVILLE — Sacred Heart’s Jayden Stone has experienced a lot as a high school basketball player and four-star recruit. He experienced a first in Thursday’s Calhoun County quarterfinals.
“It’s awesome to get out in this atmosphere,” the junior guard said. “I’ve never actually played in a college gym before, so this is a first, and this is really cool.”
Stone scored 30 points to help Sacred Heart overcome a 33-point showing by Jacksonville’s Kyrie Maynor, and Sacred Heart beat the Golden Eagles 71-60 in Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum to advance to Friday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal against Anniston.
The game will mark a rematch of Sacred Heart’s 59-54 victory over Anniston at Miller Gym in an early-season classic. Sacred Heart is the county’s No. 2 seed, Anniston No. 3.
“We’re excited to have them,” Sacred Heart coach Ralpheal Graves said. “That’s who we want to play. ...
“I think we’re playing really well. We’re playing better as a team, playing real aggressive. I’m just proud of the boys. We’ve found our niche a little bit.”
Sacred Heart shot 59 percent from the field Thursday and outscored Jacksonville 15-4 off of turnovers.
Stone, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, transferred to Sacred Heart during the summer from Central Park Christian in Birmingham. He has reported offers from several Division I programs, including Auburn and Tennessee.
Graves had made players unavailable for interview this season, until Thursday. Stone has played in college showcases, Thursday’s game was different.
“I’ve been to Auburn,” he said. “I’ve played at Auburn and a few other places, but actually playing with a team? This is my first time.
“I’m sure everyone who knows my name is curious to see what my strengths are. I hear the ‘overrated’ at times, but I’m just sticking with my guys in the box, and that’s all I can do.”
Sacred Heart’s top performers:
— Stone, 30 points, 14 rebounds.
— Khalil Watkins, 15 points, seven rebounds.
— Aaron Moore, 14 points, six rebounds.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
— Maynor, 33 points.
— DeMarien Stewart, 13 points.
Anniston 47, Weaver 45: Weaver’s had two possessions with a chance to win, but Anniston held to advance to Friday’s 8:30 p.m. Calhoun County semifinal against Sacred Heart.
Weaver got the ball, down 46-45, and Robert Gaines missed a contested driving shot. Amardric Elston rebounded, but he and Anniston’s Theron Montgomery wound up in a tieup for the ball. The possession arrow went to Anniston.
Ladreka Hall hit one of two free throws to make it 47-45, and the game ended with Weaver’s Taylor Deck missing a 3-point shot from the top of the key.
So ended a game that saw neither team lead by more than five points, and the third seed held off the No. 6 seed. Anniston (18-6) survived a scare after sitting out a double bye as a top-four seed.
“We missed a lot of easy shots, especially in the first half,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “We couldn’t buy a jump shot. A lot of that was their defense, and we hadn’t played in, maybe, eight days.”
The game within the game saw an entertaining battle between the two point guards, Weaver senior Shamar Spinks and Anniston freshman Antonio Kite:
Anniston’s top performers:
— Kite, 21 points, one 3-pointer
— Montgomery, 12 points
Weaver’s top performers:
— Spinks, 18 points
— Elston, 11 points
— Gaines, 11 points
Girls
Weaver 39, White Plains 24: Weaver, the third seed and playing its tournament opener after a double bye, separated late in the third quarter and held its ground in the fourth to reach the semifinals for the second time in three years.
The Bearcats (16-6) will play Sacred Heart Friday at 7 p.m.
“I hope we’re able to play a little bit better than we did three years ago,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “That was our fourth game in five nights, and we got beat by Wellborn. We were gassed.”
Reigning 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year Caleigh Cortez struggled offensively Thursday, scoring eight points in her first game back after her grandmother died in Texas.s.
The biggest concern for Weaver is an apparent right-ankle injury to Abi Gaines, who crashed to the floor in the fourth quarter. She said out the rest of the game with ice taped to her lower right leg.
“I’m nervous about Abi Gaines,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “I know she hurt her ankle, but I don’t know the extent of it yet. She’s a player.”
Weaver’s top performers:
— Gaines, 11 points, three 3-pointers
White Plains’ top performers:
— Jocelyn Harris, nine points
— Lily Ponder, six points
Sacred Heart 40, Alexandria 28: Kayleigh Steen hit a 3-pointer to bring Alexandria within 28-24 with three minutes to play, but Sacred Heart came out of a timeout and scored the next six points to take a 34-24 lead into the final minute.
The second-seeded Cardinals (20-2) secured the school’s first 20-win season in girls’ basketball and will play Weaver in Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
Second-year Sacred Heart coach Marcus Harrell called the timeout at 28-24 a “heated” one.
“I could tell pregame that we were kind of nervous,” Harrell said. “This is our first time being in an environment like this, and we have a lot of young players.
“Honestly, I really had to challenge them. We had to calm everybody down before the game, but this was a heated timeout. We had to tell them this was time to man up, and let’s play some basketball, play the way Sacred Heart is supposed to play.”
Sacred Heart’s top performers:
— Ayanna Foster, 12 points
— Jordan Sabree, 6 points
Alexandria’s top performers:
— Steen, nine points
— Kameron Simpson, eight points
2019 Calhoun County tournament
Saturday’s scores
At Piedmont High School
Boys
Jacksonville Christian 65, Wellborn 30
Ohatchee 64, Faith Christian 30
Donoho 62, Pleasant Valley 55
Girls
Faith Christian 44, Saks 22
Jacksonville Christian 54, Wellborn 18
Ohatchee 55, Donoho 33
Monday’s games
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
Pleasant Valley 51, Piedmont 48
Oxford 63, Faith 44
White Plains 47, JCA 43
Alexandria 46, Ohatchee 29
Boys
Alexandria 58, Saks 40
White Plains 84, Donoho 53
Weaver 70, Ohatchee 48
Jacksonville 74, JCA 59
Tuesday’s games
Girls
Oxford 44, Jacksonville 41
Anniston 58, Pleasant Valley 21
Boys
Piedmont 61, White Plains 57, OT
Oxford 62, Alexandria 52
Thursday’s games
Girls
Weaver 39, White Plains 24
Sacred Heart 40, Alexandria 28
Boys
Anniston 47, Weaver 45
Sacred Heart 71, Jacksonville 60
Friday’s games
Girls semifinals
Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.
Weaver vs. Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Boys
Piedmont vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
Anniston vs. Sacred Heart, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Girls championship, 6 p.m.
Boys championship, 8 p.m.