Calhoun County tournament: Raiders rally in third quarter to defeat JCA

SAKS — For a half, it seemed there would be a mild upset in the second and final girls game of Saturday’s action in the Calhoun County basketball tournament. No. 13-seeded Jacksonville Christian led No. 12 Pleasant Valley by four points at intermission.
A 23-point third quarter for the Raiders changed all that and Pleasant Valley won 65-55. It was the fourth straight win for first-year head coach Colton Morris’ team.
The Raiders will play No. 5 Piedmont at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday at 2 p.m.
Pleasant Valley won by turning one of JCA’s strengths — rebounding — against the Thunder.
“They’re so aggressive in rebounding. They’re one of the best rebounding teams we’ve played. They crash the boards so hard,” Morris said of the Thunder’s hitting the offensive glass with five players. “I knew if we could ever get out behind it, we could score some points.”
After giving the Raiders a halftime tongue-lashing about playing harder, Morris told junior guard Gracie Hood to release when JCA put up shots. When the Raiders rebounded — more often than not with Macey Roper, Rylee Haynes or Lily Henry grabbing the ball — Hood was waiting near Pleasant Valley’s goal for a long outlet pass.
The result was six uncontested layups for baskets in the third for Hood. Known more for her 3-point shooting, Hood had one of those in the third, too, when she scored 15 of her game-high and career-high 30 points.
Although JCA got back on defense better in the fourth quarter, Hood had three more snowbirds in the fourth and was 4 of 5 at the free throw line in the fourth for another 10 points.
“They didn’t adjust. They were worried about rebounding,” Hood said later.
Haynes, Pleasant Valley’s point guard, finished with 17 points. Roper scored nine points.
Trailing 46-35 at the end of the third, the Thunder got eight points apiece from Karli Barnwell and Mia Morales in the fourth. They got as close as 59-53 with 1:37 to play on Barnwell’s second 3-pointer of the quarter and third of the game. Hood twice hit both ends of a one-and-one trip to the foul line over the next minute of play to make it a 10-point game at 63-53 with 24.6 seconds left.
Barnwell, a freshman, led JCA with 15 points. Rebekah Carter had 13 points for the Thunder. Morales ended with 12 points, and Abbie Stovall scored seven.
Monday's tournament schedule
(At Jacksonville State)
Girls
No. 8 White Plains vs. No. 9 Saks, 10 a.m.
No. 5 Piedmont vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Alexandria vs. No. 11 Faith Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 6 Saks vs. No. 11 Donoho, noon
No. 5 Piedmont vs. No. 12 Weaver, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 8 p.m.