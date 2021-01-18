Calhoun County tournament: Pleasant Valley upsets No. 5 Piedmont

JACKSONVILLE — No. 12-seeded Pleasant Valley hadn’t won more than one game in the girls bracket of the Calhoun County tournament since 2015. That changed Monday afternoon at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Raiders scored the first seven points and rode that early surge to a 35-33 win over No. 5 Piedmont. Now 6-10 and riding a five-game winning streak, Pleasant Valley advances to play No. 4 Ohatchee in the quarterfinals Thursday at 4 p.m.
Piedmont had scored 67 and then 71 points in earlier wins over Pleasant Valley. First-year head coach Colton Morris decided it was time for a change in defense. Morris said that Ava Pope and Emily Farmer, Piedmont’s two main threats from outside the arc, had combined for nine 3-point baskets in each of Piedmont’s earlier wins. The Raiders’ goal Monday was “shutting down” Farmer and Pope.
With Marlie Wright the primary defender on Pope and Gracie Hood working against Farmer, the Raiders limited Farmer and Pope to one trey apiece. Both triples came in the third quarter when the Bulldogs cut the Raiders’ 19-14 halftime lead to 27-26.
Wright’s three 3-pointers in the first half led Pleasant Valley before intermission but she didn’t score in the second half. After the break, Rylee Haynes, a guard normally but playing interior defense against Piedmont, tallied 10 of her team’s 16 second-half points. Morris said he knew Hood and Wright would be tired and not very effective on offense in the second half.
“I challenged her at halftime. I said, ‘You’ve got to take that offense over,’ I told the other girls, ‘I want Rylee to get the ball in the middle of the floor,’” Morris said.
Haynes got three baskets driving down the lane in the third. With Pleasant Valley clinging to a 32-31 lead, Haynes was 3 of 4 at the free throw line in the final 26 seconds. She finished with 14 points. Macey Roper had six points, all in the first half.
Piedmont’s Lele Ridley led all scorers with 15 points. Her inside basket on a feed from Farmer with 27 seconds left in the third quarter cut Pleasant Valley’s lead to 27-26. Eighth-grader Lily Henry started the fourth quarter for Pleasant Valley with a 3-point basket from the left wing for a 30-26 advantage.
Piedmont got within one point once more at 32-31 on Jaycee Glover’s 3-point bucket from the top of the circle with 3:14 to play but that was as close as the Bulldogs came to the lead. Glover finished with five points. Farmer and Z’Hayla Walker each scored four points.
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 8 p.m.**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver vs. No. 10 Donoho, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Saks, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver-No. 10 Donoho winner, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys
Semifinals, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.