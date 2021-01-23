Calhoun County tournament: Oxford's balance prevails over Anniston's brilliance for Jackets' 21st county title

JACKSONVILLE — Justin Moore had the ball, a wide-open path to the basket, a dwindling game clock and a Calhoun County championship in the bag. To dunk, or not to dunk.
Oh yeah, he dunked.
Moore’s game-ending, windmill slam stroked the exclamation point, and Oxford's balance prevailed over Anniston's two-man brilliance in Saturday's 70th Calhoun County championship game. Rylan Houck's 22 points, Moore's 21 and Roc Taylor's 15 helped the Yellow Jackets prevail 69-60.
Oxford (21-2) overcame 29 points from tournament most valuable player Antonio Kite and 22 from Malcolm Carlisle to win the Yellow Jackets’ 21st county title, surpassing Anniston (16-4) for most county titles all time.
This comes a year after Oxford beat Anniston 65-62 to tie the Bulldogs at 20.
The Yellow Jackets also bagged their third county title in as many years and seventh under current head coach, Joel Van Meter.
“You’re just very elated for them as a group, because I knew they wanted this,” Van Meter said. “It makes you feel good for them that they were able to complete the task.”
Anniston came into the tournament with the No. 1 seed, and Oxford held the No. 2 seed.
It all went into the brew of Moore’s thoughts in the final seconds, as he saw the basket at his mercy.
“I knew Coach Van wasn’t going to like it very much, but I heard the crowd screaming,” Moore said. “I just went ahead and did it.”
Statement?
“It was just something to send them home with,” Moore said.
Oh baby... #GoBigO 👀 pic.twitter.com/LU4dmcNqpt— Justin Bowen (@Coach__Bowen) January 24, 2021
Enter Moore’s dunk into a debate for all times, as to which dunk was best in this tournament. Kite’s high-flying slam against Jacksonville became the talk of Friday’s semifinals.
There’s no debate which team has captured top billing in Calhoun County.
“This is what we’re used to,” Moore said. “That’s it.”
Houck credited a “great program.”
“Coach Van is a great coach,” he said. “Coach (Gerald) Wallace came in. Coach J.B. (Jeremy Bynum) played overseas, and he’s just as good of a coach. It’s just a great program.”
Oxford collects the #CalhounTourney21 champion's trophy. pic.twitter.com/1PWJz6ON4E— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) January 24, 2021
As much as Moore’s dunk punctuated the moment, Taylor’s dances gave it expression. He rocked and rolled his arms while seated on the floor, after drawing a foul on Anniston’s Miciah Myles in the fourth quarter.
Closer to the end of the game, a standing Taylor enjoyed a break in the action with another showing of his dancing skills.
“It was just to send a message to the team that, we don’t care what you do,” he said. “You’re not going to get in our heads.”
Oxford fired the first salvo, as well as the last, erupting for a 16-0 lead to start the game. Cordell Chatman, with lots of help on dribble drives, stymied Kite early.
“We knew we had to pop, and it’s not just because we were playing Anniston,” Houck said. “We started slow against Alexandria (in the quarterfinals), and we know that’s the way we want to be.”
Anniston upped its ball movement against Oxford’s 2-3 zone, and Kite got going for 12 first-half points to help get Anniston off the mat. The Bulldogs closed to within 20-14 on a Carlisle 3-pointer in the second quarter.
“We were pretty resilient,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “We dug ourselves a hole early in the game, but you have to give credit to their defense. They packed it in and made it difficult for us.”
Anniston collects #CalhounTourney21 runner-up trophy. pic.twitter.com/xII99l8xIf— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) January 24, 2021
Oxford surged back out to a 35-22 halftime lead and grew it to 37-22 early in the third quarter, but Carlisle picked up his game to complement Kite’s in the second half. Carlisle scored 15 of his points in the second half.
Carlisle also slowed Houck, holding him without a field goal after Houck’s 17-point first half.
Anniston went on an 18-3 run to tie the game 40-40 on a Kite drive with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
Oxford scored the next six points to take the lead for good, but not without anxious moments. Anniston closed within two twice in the fourth quarter, 48-46 when Carlisle put back his own miss and 52-50 on a Carlisle 3-pointer.
Oxford had answers, with Moore and Taylor scoring the next 10 Yellow Jacket points until Houck and others could get to the free-throw line late.
It was enough for Oxford to prevail over Kite and Carlisle, one of the state’s top guard tandems.
“Those two are really good players, really talented players,” Van Meter said. “That’s fine. We’ll take our group, and we’ll stay connected and do everything we can do as a group.”
All-tournament team
Alexandria: Landan Williams, Julian Wright.
Anniston: Malcolm Carlisle, Antonio Kite.
Jacksonville: Caden Johnson, John Broom.
Oxford: Rylan Houck, Justin Moore, Roc Taylor.
Piedmont: Alex Odam.
Pleasant Valley: Josh Ballew.
Saks: Jordan Cosper.
Weaver: Tristan Brown.
White Plains: Quin Wilson.
Most Valuable Defensive Player: Taylor.
Most Valuable Offensive Player: Kite.
Van Deerman MVP: Kite.
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Jan. 16
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, No. 13 Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43
Boys
No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42
No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee 72, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 44
No. 3 Jacksonville 53, No. 6 Alexandria 42
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Weaver 32
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 62, No. 4 Ohatchee 26
No. 2 Oxford 42, No. 3 Jacksonville 40
Boys semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 72, No. 4 Jacksonville 63
No. 2 Oxford 54, No. 3 White Plains 38
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship
No. 1 Anniston 51, No. 2 Oxford 29
Boys’ championship
No. 2 Oxford 69, No. 1 Anniston 60