Calhoun County tournament: Oxford girls survive semifinal scare from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford's girls got back in the Calhoun County championship game, and with a huge sigh of relief.
Kaleah Taylor's steal plus free throw with 6.7 seconds left saved the second-seeded Yellow Jackets' 42-40 victory over No. 3 Jacksonville in Friday's semifinals.
Oxford (17-4) will play top seed Anniston in Saturday's 8 p.m. final in Pete Mathews Coliseum, marking the Yellow Jackets' first crack at the final since 2018. They seek their first title since winning two in a row, in 2005 and 2006.
“This team has been the most committed to make that statement,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “We want Oxford girls’ basketball to mean as much as Oxford boys’ basketball.”
Taylor led Oxford with 13 points, and Xiaonna Whitfield added 12.
Oxford played its quarterfinal and semifinal games without La’Mya McGrue, who has a sprained foot. The Yellow Jackets also got a scare when Whitfield came limping off of the floor early in the fourth quarter.
Whitfield returned after working out a cramp. Holding on without Whitfield was another matter.
“Being able to do it without somebody we lean so heavily on out, that’s a big deal for us,” Bennett said.
Whitfield led Oxford’s effort to defend Jacksonville all-county standout Kayla Broom. Bennett considered Lisa Montgomery a better physical matchup but wanted Montgomery under the basket to rebound.
Bennett looked to Whitfield for the assignment, and Whitfield did it with a lot of help from her friends. She held Broom to 12 points.
“We had to play team defense on her,” Bennett said. “She’s one of the best girls in the tournament, so no one person is going to stop her, but I’m super proud of Xiaonna.
“You tell a freshman, hey, you’re going to guard one of the best players in the tournament, she kind of had to swallow her heart for a second, but she stepped up big.”
Jacksonville's Amarie Curry led all scorers with 18 points.
Oxford appeared on the way to taking a big lead, up 23-14 in the second quarter, but Broom hit a 3-pointer. On the ensuing possession, Oxford’s Lauren Ellard drew a technical foul, leading to two Broom free throws.
Broom got back to the foul line on the resulting possession and hit one of two to bring the Golden Eagles (10-5) within 23-20, and no team led by more than five points the rest of the way.
Jacksonville led 39-38 when Amiyah Buchanan put back her own miss at the four-minute mark, and it stayed a one-possession game the rest of the way.
Jacksonville had several chances, including a Broom drive that rolled and seemed to suspend on the rim before falling off.
It came down to two chances at a final possession, after Taylor missed the front end of the bonus with 57.3 seconds left. Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan called timeout at 41.3 seconds and again at 31.5.
Broom’s cross-court pass came to Bre Edmonson in front of Jacksonville’s bench, and she lost control after catching it. Taylor was there for the windfall.
“Coaches tell us to stay in the stance, no matter what,” Taylor said. “Game over. Play tomorrow.”
Buzan noted other missed chances down the stretch.
“Two or three possessions before that, with about a minute and a half left, we just didn’t execute down the stretch and finish like we wanted to,” he said. “It wasn’t just the last possession. It was the last three or four possessions.”
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, No. 13 Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43
Boys
No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42
No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee 72, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 44
No. 3 Jacksonville 53, No. 6 Alexandria 42
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Weaver 32
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 62, No. 4 Ohatchee 26
No. 2 Oxford 42, No. 3 Jacksonville 40
Boys semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 72, No. 4 Jacksonville 63
No. 2 Oxford 54, No. 3 White Plains 38
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 2 Oxford, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 2 Oxford, 8 p.m.