Calhoun County tournament: Oxford boys knock off Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — With sophomore center Jayden Lewis leading the way, No. 2-seeded Oxford defeated No. 1 Jacksonville 43-40 in the boys championship game of the 72nd annual Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday.
The victory gave Oxford (10-13) an unprecedented fifth straight county tournament title. All five came under the leadership of Joel Van Meter, now in his 13th season as head coach of the Yellow Jackets.
Lewis was named tournament MVP after scoring 18 of his team-best 22 points in the second half.
“I thought he took over in the second half. … I thought ‘Big J’ really turned it on,” Van Meter said. “I thought he dominated down there in the post and they couldn’t stop him from getting to the goal.”
Lewis scored 11 of Oxford’s 17 points in the third quarter when the Yellow Jackets turned a 23-18 halftime deficit into a 35-31 lead after three periods. Lewis said the possibility of a record-setting win for his team inspired him in the second half.
Oxford boys celebrate winning the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Oxford boys defeated Jacksonville 43-40 to win the Calhoun County tournament at JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum. Oxford's Jayden Lewis took home the Most Valuable Player award.
Jacksonville's Caden Johnson goes to the basket for 2 of his 13 points in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Jacksonville's Devin Barksdale looks for an open teammate against Oxford in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Jacksonville's John Broom heads to the baskey against Oxford in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Oxford's Jaylen Alexander looks to pass to a teammate in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Oxford Cristian Gibson drives the ball up court in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Tournament MVP Jayden Lewis heads to the basket for 2 of hus 22 points in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
OXford's TJ Allen drives to the basket for 2 of his 9 points in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
The Oxford bench ceklebrate during in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Jacksonville head coach Tres Buzan gives instructions to his team in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Oxford head coach Joel Vanmeter lead his team to the championship of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Oxford students celebrate their team winning the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
“Before the game we were talking about breaking the record. I was like, ‘We’ve got to break this record,’” Lewis said.
In the fourth quarter, Lewis scored seven of his team’s eight points. All were big but none were bigger than the basket he scored with 35 seconds to play to extend Oxford’s 41-40 lead to 43-40. With the ball going to Oxford under the Oxford goal after a blocked shot went out of bounds, Van Meter called his final timeout.
The play Van Meter designed somehow got the ball to Lewis in a crowd near the basket and he jammed it through the rim and down.
“I’d say I’m the strongest. I know how to use my jump to get off the floor quick,” Lewis said when asked how he was able to dominate in the paint in the second half.
Jacksonville (18-5) opened the game with a 7-0 run on two baskets by Caden Johnson and a 3-point field goal by John Broom but the Golden Eagles were never able to force the fast-paced game they prefer.
Three minutes later, Oxford led 10-7 after two free throws by Jaylen Alexander, two 3-pointers by T.J. Allen and a drive down the lane by Lewis. The Eagles needed two more treys from Broom to gain their 13-12 lead after one quarter.
“We could never get into the running game,” Jacksonville head coach Tres Buzan said. “Credit them. They did a good job of getting back and playing their defense. We couldn’t get it as high-paced as we would like it. I still thought we got a lot of really good quality looks and we just kinda got a little cold. A couple more shots go our way and maybe we pull it out.”
Controlling the pace of play was a big part of Oxford’s game plan.
"We definitely could not allow them to run up and down,” Van Meter said. “We don’t care how we play. I thought we could pressure Alexandria (in the semifinals). We did. We didn’t press (Jacksonville) one time because we can’t. … If we can’t press somebody we need to be able to get back and get stops and we were able to do that and that’s to the credit of our players.”
Continuing to grow confidence for young players on a team with a losing record was also a part of the plan.
“I thought we kept the game right where we needed to,” Van Meter said. “We needed to be in the game at halftime and we were in the game at halftime. Then, we needed to be in the game at the end of the third quarter and we were. I think the more we were in it, the more confidence we got in what we were doing.”
Alexander, a freshman guard, added 10 points, including 4-for-4 at the foul line, for Oxford. Allen finished with nine points.
Broom, who took home the award for best offensive player, led all scorers with 23 points, including four triples. He also led the Eagles with eight rebounds. Caden Johnson scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Jacksonville.
