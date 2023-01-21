 Skip to main content
Calhoun County tournament: Oxford boys knock off Jacksonville

Tournament MVP Jayden Lewis heads to the basket for 2 of hus 22 points in the finals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — With sophomore center Jayden Lewis leading the way, No. 2-seeded Oxford defeated No. 1 Jacksonville 43-40 in the boys championship game of the 72nd annual Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday.

The victory gave Oxford (10-13) an unprecedented fifth straight county tournament title. All five came under the leadership of Joel Van Meter, now in his 13th season as head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

