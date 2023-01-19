 Skip to main content
Calhoun County tournament: Oxford boys advance to seventh straight county title game

Oxford vs. Alexandria

Oxford's Jaylen Alexander defended at the basket by Alexandria's Kory Cargal in the semifinals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford freshman Jaylen Alexander scored more points in the third quarter (16) than his team had scored in the first half (14) and led the Yellow Jackets to a 52-37 win over Alexandria in Thursday’s early boys semifinal game of the 72nd annual Calhoun County basketball tournament.

Oxford, the No. 2 seed, trailed No. 3 Alexandria 16-14 at halftime.

