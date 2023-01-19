Calhoun County tournament: Oxford boys advance to seventh straight county title game

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford freshman Jaylen Alexander scored more points in the third quarter (16) than his team had scored in the first half (14) and led the Yellow Jackets to a 52-37 win over Alexandria in Thursday’s early boys semifinal game of the 72nd annual Calhoun County basketball tournament.
Oxford, the No. 2 seed, trailed No. 3 Alexandria 16-14 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets (9-13) will face No. 1 Jacksonville, an 81-59 winner over No. 5 Piedmont in Thursday’s late game, in Friday's title game at 8 p.m. It will be Oxford’s seventh straight appearance in the county tournament championship game. The Jackets will be looking for an unprecedented fifth straight title.
Alexander had seven of his team’s 14 points at halftime but he and his teammates missed every 3-point shot they attempted in the first two quarters. Alexander started the third quarter with a 3-point basket on Oxford’s first possession, earning the Yellow Jackets a 17-16 lead with 7:25 on the clock. A fast-break layup by Cristian Gibson and two free throws by Alexander quickly made it 21-16.
The Valley Cubs got as close as 21-20 on the second of two straight inside buckets by sophomore post Quendavion McDowell but never led again. Ahead 25-20, Oxford broke the game open with three baskets in less than 30 seconds.
The push started with a driving layup by Alexander at 3:53 of the third. Gibson got an immediate steal and layup then Alexander made a steal and layup for a 31-20 advantage. Alexandria coach Will Ginn called an immediate timeout with 3:29 remaining in the third.
“Coach is always telling me, ‘Get hot, get hot fast then everything else will come,’” Alexander said. “That got the momentum running. That’s how we got hot real fast. That’s how I got hot.”
Oxford head coach Joel Van Meter said Alexander had played “about as bad a game as he can play” with just six points in a narrow win over No. 7 Faith Christian on Tuesday.
“He isn’t going to follow it up with another dud. He was on a mission. ... I thought he bounced back tonight with a purpose,” Van Meter said.
Of the six points of instant offense midway through the third, Van Meter said his team’s defensive pressure appeared to wear on Alexandria and confidence grew.
“I never thought we weren’t playing hard. I never thought that we weren’t applying pressure but I thought maybe our guys did step it up just a bit and maybe a little more active hands and maybe it got to them a little bit more,” Van Meter said. “Then, all of a sudden, they turned it over one, two, three times. What usually happens? The run comes.”
Alexander finished with 32 points, including two 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws. Center Jayden Lewis scored nine points. Gibson finished with eight points, all in the second half.
Point guard Drake Davis helped Alexandria to an 11-4 lead after one quarter with three 3-point field goals in the first. Davis tallied four treys and 14 points overall. Alexandria managed just five points in the second quarter, a 3-pointer by Jaylen Henderson and two free throws by T.K. Downie. McDowell contributed four baskets and eight points, all after intermission. He and Davis were the only Cubs to score in the third quarter.
“I just felt like they were giving us opportunities,” Ginn said. “For whatever reason, we didn’t want to attack tonight. We just sat back too much, kind of expected somebody else to go do it instead of, ‘Give me the ball and let me go do it.’ That all falls back on me. I didn’t have us prepared enough.”
Calhoun County basketball tournament scores, schedule
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS
Jan. 13
No. 6 Jacksonville 67, No. 11 Faith Christian 25
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Pleasant Valley 53, No. 10 Weaver 32
No. 9 White Plains 60, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 52
No. 4 Piedmont 41, No. 13 Wellborn 24
No. 5 Alexandria 57, No. 12 Saks 18
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Anniston 53, No. 7 Pleasant Valley 32
No. 1 Oxford 59, No. 9 White Plains 20
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Ohatchee 64, No. 6 Jacksonville 53
No. 5 Alexandria 48, No. 4 Piedmont 41
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Anniston 50, No. 3 Ohatchee 45
Semifinal: No. 1 Oxford 69, No. 5 Alexandria 31
Jan. 20, Friday
Final: No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 1 Oxford, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Jan. 13
No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 70, No. 14 Wellborn 31
No. 13 Pleasant Valley 67, No. 12 Ohatchee 63
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Faith Christian 65, No. 10 Donoho 50
No. 8 Saks 44, No. 9 Weaver 30
No. 6 White Plains 71, No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 45
No. 5 Piedmont 73, No. 13 Pleasant Valley 50
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Faith Christian 49
No. 1 Jacksonville 86, No. 8 Saks 39
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Alexandria 66, No. 6 White Plains 63
No. 5 Piedmont 66, No. 4 Anniston 53
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Oxford 52, No. 3 Alexandria 37
Semifinal: No. 1 Jacksonville 81, No. 5 Piedmont 59
Jan. 20, Friday
Final: No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 1 Jacksonville, 8 p.m.