Calhoun County tournament: Miller gets 400th win (plus one), and JCA boys advance

JACKSONVILLE — Tommy Miller had round numbers to ponder Monday, but not even numbers can be round in amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The long-time Jacksonville Christian coach picked up his 400th career victory when Faith Christian forfeited earlier Monday. Faith coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
JCA beat replacement opponent Pleasant Valley 64-61 in Monday’s final game in Pete Mathews Coliseum, which tournament organizers considered an exhibition. Miller’s 401st victory came against the school he coached years ago but had nothing to do with JCA (10-5) advancing in the tournament.
That much came by Faith’s forfeit, which secured eighth-seeded JCA’s third tournament victory in as many years and a quarterfinal shot against top seed Anniston on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Sound complicated enough?
Miller had another round number in mind.
“To me, the 1,000 is better, and we’re four games away from 1,000 varsity wins,” Miller said. “I know that, because my assistant principal has kept up with that.
“Every year, he reminds me.”
Some kind of history was made at the end of a day which saw COVID-19 force three forfeits in the 70th Calhoun County tournament, and all three games turned into exhibitions against replacement opponents.
Pleasant Valley, lost to Alexandria in Saturday’s first-round action at Saks High School, got involved when Raiders coach Brad Hood got a message in the county principals and coaches association’s Remind.
Neither JCA nor Pleasant Valley came into it with much of a scouting report.
“I don’t know that Pleasant Valley has ever played them since he (Miller) left Pleasant Valley,” Hood said. “I don’t think their boys have ever met, and I’ve been around Pleasant Valley for 20 years.”
Miller had prepared his team to play Faith. Alerted to the change in opponent just hours before tipoff, he called Alexandria coach Jason Johnson for a scouting report.
Miller knew to guard Pleasant Valley’s Joshua Ballew.
“I knew the kid Ballew, number five, is a really good shooter,” Miller said. “We did know enough about them to do that. We went man on number five all night long.”
Ballew still scored a game-high 22 points, and Pleasant Valley teammate Garrett Cranmer added 16. Justin Winningham scored 10.
Pleasant Valley came into the game with tired legs from a two-and-a-half-hour practice earlier Monday. Hood called it “one of the toughest practices all year,” but his players were game for another game in the county tourney, even if it didn’t count.
The game was hotly contested. Pleasant Valley rallied in the final minute, with Hood calling timeouts after every Raider basket.
JCA’s full-court press helped the Thunder turn a 43-41 deficit through three quarters into as much as a 60-50 lead in the fourth. Tanner Wilson’s free throw with 2.3 seconds left made it a three-point game and finished off his 18-point night, and Landon Wills intercepted Pleasant Valley’s inbounds pass near midcourt.
The victory snapped a spell of four losses in five games for JCA, which had players out because of ailments from COVID-19 to a stomach bug before the Thunder’s skid started.
“We really needed the win,” Miller said. “We had two different teams. We were 8-1 when COVID hit and stomach virus hit and strep throat hit. We had about seven or eight out, six of them really good players for us, and they were so sick.
“We just hadn’t been the same team because we couldn’t get up and down the court, but we’re beginning to get a little of the conditioning back. I’m hoping now we can come on and get back to where we were headed.”
For the moment, that’s the path to 1,000 varsity victories … and however far past 400 victories Miller goes.
“I think it’s great and good for our school,” Wilson said. “It’s great we got it for him.
“He’s a great coach. He’s very disciplined. He wants us to run it how he wants us to run it, and that’s how you’re going to run it, or you’re not going to play.”
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver vs. No. 10 Donoho, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Saks, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver-No. 10 Donoho winner, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys
Semifinals, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.