Calhoun County tournament: Johnson, Broom match Odam's effort to help Jacksonville advance

JACKSONVILLE — Piedmont’s Alex Odam was difficult to slow down, but Jacksonville had an answer.
The duo of Caden Johnson and John Broom matched Odam point for point in the Golden Eagles’ 66-57 Calhoun County tournament quarterfinal victory Wednesday inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Odam led No. 5 seed Piedmont with 36 points, but 21 from Johnson and 15 from Broom were enough to withstand Odam’s onslaught, and No. 4 seed Jacksonville advanced to face top seed Anniston in Friday’s 2 p.m. semifinal.
“We just came to hoop,” Johnson said. “We came with good energy, played hard as a team.”
Both Johnson and Broom finished with double-doubles. Broom led the team with 11 rebounds and six assists, and Johnson contributed 10 boards and three steals.
After Piedmont scored the first four points of the second quarter to take a 25-15 lead, Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt called a timeout to stop the bleeding. The Golden Eagles responded by closing the half on an 11-1 run.
An 11-5 second-quarter Jacksonville advantage sent the game to halftime tied at 26-26.
“I thought calling that timeout, settling the guys down, and then going on that 11-5 run was huge for us,” Hunt said.
Jacksonville kept that momentum for much of the third quarter. Behind the strength of two 3-point baskets from Johnson and a dunk from Broom, the Golden Eagles started the second half on a 23-10 run before Odam scored the final five points of the period to cut the deficit to 49-41.
“That group in the third quarter was hot,” Hunt said. “I had to call a timeout just to give them a break. I didn’t want to sub anybody out.”
Odam carried his hot streak into the fourth quarter. He scored six straight points to cut the deficit to 51-48. Piedmont closed to within three points once more at 53-50 after another bucket from Odam, but that’s as close as the Bulldogs would get. Johnson’s fourth and final 3-point basket of the night with two minutes to play essentially sealed the victory.
For Jacksonville, Omarion Adams finished with nine points. Cam Johnson had eight, Quinn Long six, Nathan Barnwell five and Colby Zackery two.
Outside of Odam, only four Bulldogs scored. Jadon Calhoun had eight points, Jakari Foster seven, Luke Bussey four and Omarion Foster two.
Odam’s father, Piedmont head coach Jonathan Odam, praised his son’s effort and the effort of his team.
“Super proud of him. He battled. They all battled. We all battled,” he said. “That’s what I told the guys, I said, ‘I don’t think I could have asked you to play any harder.’”
Hunt had no argument, especially when discussing Alex Odam.
“That kid is amazing,” he said. “That kid is a ballplayer.”
Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, No. 13 Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43
Boys
No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42
No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys semifinals
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 4 Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 2 Oxford, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.