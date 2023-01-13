 Skip to main content
Calhoun County tournament: Jacksonville girls win tourney opener

JSU teaser
Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Ashley Grant poured in 32 points as Jacksonville's girls beat Faith Christian 67-25 in the Calhoun County tournament opener Friday night in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Jacksonville raced to a 15-0 lead early, with Grant scoring nine of those points. The Golden Eagles led 20-10 after the first quarter but outscoring Faith Christian 24-2 in the second period for a 44-12 halftime lead.