Calhoun County tournament: Jacksonville girls win tourney opener

JACKSONVILLE — Ashley Grant poured in 32 points as Jacksonville's girls beat Faith Christian 67-25 in the Calhoun County tournament opener Friday night in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Jacksonville raced to a 15-0 lead early, with Grant scoring nine of those points. The Golden Eagles led 20-10 after the first quarter but outscoring Faith Christian 24-2 in the second period for a 44-12 halftime lead.
Grant made 13 of 23 shots, including 3 of 9 from 3-point range. She made all three foul shots she attempted.
Next, Sixth-seeded Jacksonville will face third-seeded Ohatchee on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Jacksonville coach Corey Mize wasn't on the bench, as his wife had a baby Friday.
Faith Christian had only six players in uniform for the game.
Jacksonville's other top performers:
—Alexis Phillips, 14 points, six rebounds, five steals
—DeAsia Prothro, 10 points, four rebounds, six steals
—Halaina Lozano, five points, four rebounds, seven steals
Faith Christian's top performers:
—Ally Golson, 13 points, 12 rebounds, three steals
—Serenity Pate, five points, seven rebounds
Jacksonville Christian 70, Wellborn 31: Ethan Fair scored 19 points and grabbed five steals, and JCA (12-5) dominated to set up a second-round matchup with White Plains.
The Thunder and Wildcats will play Monday at 4:30 p.m.
“We played good, but we’re going to have to play a lot better than that when we play White Plains,” JCA coach Tommy Miller said. “If we play real hard and can get on the boards with then, I think we can play them a ballgame. If we don’t, they’ll run us out of here.”
Winless Wellborn’s best stretch came in the fourth quarter. Jackson Long hit three 3-pointers as the Panthers opened the quarter with an 8-0 spurt and outscored the Thunder 14-6 in the final frame. Long finished with 18 points.
Wellborn went without Ollie Boot, who sat out with an ankle injury.
“Wellborn’s having a tough time,” Miller said. “Their kids were having a tough shooting night. They’re kids, too. Don’t embarrass anyone.”
JCA’s other top performers:
—Tyler Doggrell, 12 points.
—Braxton Brown, 13 points, nine rebounds, four steals.
—Cam Moses, eight rebounds.
Wellborn’s other top performers:
—Trey Downs, seven points.
Calhoun County basketball tournament scores, schedule
No. 7 Pleasant Valley vs. No. 10 Weaver, 9 a.m.
No. 8 Jacksonville vs. No. 9 White Plains, noon
No. 4 Piedmont vs. No. 13 Wellborn, 3 p.m.
No.5 Alexandria vs. No. 12 Saks, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Anniston vs. Pleasant Valley/Weaver, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Oxford vs. JCA/White Plains, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Ohatchee vs. No. 6 Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Piedmont/Wellborn vs. Alexandria/Saks, 6 p.m.
Semifinals, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
No. 12 Ohatchee vs. No. 13 Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Faith Christian vs. No. 10 Donoho, 10:30 a.m.
No. 8 Saks vs. No. 9 Weaver, 1:30 p.m.
No. 6 White Plains vs. JCA, 4:30 p.m
No. 5 Piedmont vs. Ohatchee/Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
No. 1 Jacksonville vs. Saks/Weaver, 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. Faith/Donoho, 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Alexandria vs. White Plains/JCA/Wellborn, 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Anniston vs. Piedmont/Ohatchee/Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.