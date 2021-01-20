Calhoun County tournament: Inside-outside, outside-inside Anniston girls open with comfortable win

JACKSONVILLE — Anniston senior Asia Barclay and junior Shiwanna Jackson dominated around the goal. Senior guards Allasha Dudley and Alisia Person stroked home 3-point bombs from all over the court. That combination was too big a challenge for White Plains to defend. The result was a 67-43 win for the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs over the No. 8 Wildcats at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Wednesday evening.
Anniston, now 12-3, will play the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal game between No. 4 Ohatchee and No. 12 Pleasant Valley in the semifinals Friday at 4 p.m.
The victory started Anniston on its quest for a fifth consecutive Calhoun County basketball tournament girls championship. The two schools play in the same area and Wednesday’s win was Anniston’s third in three meetings with White Plains. It was also the closest margin of victory.
The final 90 seconds of the first half showed just how devastating the Bulldogs can be. Dudley started with a long 3-point basket from well behind the men’s college 3-point line for a 36-15 advantage. On Anniston’s next possession, she hit another college trey from the top of the circle. Barclay scored an inside basket and an and-one free throw with 25 seconds to play in the half. Dudley drilled her fifth 3-pointer of the half, again from well behind the men’s college 3-point line just before the buzzer. White Plains’ Lily Ponder had two driving baskets to limit Anniston’s closing run to 12-4 instead of 12-0.
The floor at Pete Mathews Coliseum has three 3-point lines — one for high school games, one for women’s college games and one for college men. All the lines often confuse high school players. Dudley wasn’t confused.
“I know where the lines are but I know my range, too, and it’s pretty deep,” she said.
Dudley ended with 17 points. Her two free throws with 5:08 to go in the fourth quarter upped Anniston’s lead to 66-36 and activated the running clock rule. She also had five rebounds and three assists but was most pleased about the three charges she took in the first half.
Barclay had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds and made four steals while playing three quarters. She was 5 of 7 at the free throw line. The power of her inside game in combination with Dudley’s outside game wasn’t lost on Barclay.
“Putting that together, nobody can stop either one of us,” Barclay said.
Jackson was 4 of 4 at the charity stripe and totaled 14 points. She claimed seven rebounds and made two steals. Person was also a big piece of Anniston’s long-range attack. She finished with three 3-pointers and 10 points, all in the first half, and had three steals. Freshman guard Serena Hardy scored eight points.
Junior point guard Callyn Martin led White Plains (8-10) with 11 points. Adriana Sotelo and Kaylee Johnson each scored nine points for the Wildcats. Sotelo nailed three treys. Ponder finished with eight points.