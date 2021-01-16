Calhoun County tournament: Faith girls earn second win over Wellborn in as many days

SAKS — There wasn’t much suspense to Faith Christian’s 44-12 victory over Wellborn on Saturday in the first game of girls bracket action in the Calhoun County tournament.
A 12-2 run over the final four minutes of the first quarter earned coach Schuessler Ware’s team a 16-4 advantage when the period ended. By halftime, the Lions led 33-6. On top of that, the two teams had played Friday in Faith Christian’s homecoming with Faith winning 38-17.
For Ware, the victory was his 43rd in county tournament play, 42 while coaching the Anniston boys for 19 seasons. After four years of retirement, Ware is now in his first season coaching Faith Christian’s girls and boys teams.
Ware’s challenge at the moment is blending Joelle Tillery, a sophomore transfer from Sacred Heart who became eligible 10 days ago, with his other players.
“Working together is the key to it,” Ware said. “Communication.”
Wellborn coach Melissa Kilgore has eight players — four freshmen, two sophomores and two seniors — and none have much basketball experience. Saturday afternoon, inexperience and nervousness led to half a dozen turnovers before the Panthers got off a shot. Kilgore described the situation as “frustrating” for the players and their coach. Senior Cloie Adkison led Wellborn with seven points. Freshman Mikayla Williams had three points and freshman Calla Hayes two points for the Panthers.
Before Christmas, Ware said his team relied on the inside play of Ariana Arevalo and Babat Aremu for the balance of its scoring. Against Wellborn, Arevalo led with 12 points, eight in the second quarter. Aremu scored four points, all in the first half. The Lions got a scoring boost from Tillery who tallied 11 points, including two of Faith’s three 3-point baskets.
Point guard Alligrace Emerson scored eight points for Faith, including the two that put the Lions ahead 40-10 in the first minute of the fourth quarter sand started a running clock. Anna Strautman was 2 of 2 at the free throw line, had Faith’s third 3-pointer and ended with seven points.
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
(Games at Saks High School)
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver vs. No. 13 Ohatchee, 6 p.m.
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
(Games at Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum)
Girls
No. 8 White Plains vs. No. 9 Saks, 10 a.m.
No. 5 Piedmont vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Alexandria vs. winner of No. 11 Faith Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 6 Saks vs. No. 11 Donoho, noon
No. 5 Piedmont vs. winner of No. 12 Weaver/No. 13 Ohatchee, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 8 p.m.