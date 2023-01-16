Calhoun County tournament: Faith Christian boys, Pleasant Valley girls win

JACKSONVILLE — Donoho, fresh off a win over Faith Christian on Thursday night, had dreams of securing back-to-back wins in the series when the programs met once again in the Calhoun County Tournament on Monday morning.
Faith Christian senior Thomas Curlee had other plans in mind. He scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to secure No. 7-seeded Faith Christian’s 65-50 win over No. 10 Donoho.
“He did really well. … We had some chemistry problems Thursday that we got figured out,” Faith Christian coach Cory Hughes said. “The biggest thing for us today, 24 (Curlee) is a scorer. He’s going to get his points just because he is a monster around the basket, but us just playing together as a team is the story.”
Curlee paced his team in rebounds, grabbing at least six, but his ferocity was just as evident around the logo, where he recorded back-to-back steals, both of which resulted in fastbreak points that gave Faith Christian a 37-21 lead with 4:56 left in the third quarter.
Faith Christian’s Yashua Arevalo and Carson Harris scored 16 and 11 points, respectively, in the victory. Donoho senior Drew Williamson scored a team-high 21 points.
Faith Christian (12-5) will face No. 2 Oxford on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
“Big difference was we just kept the pressure on,” Hughes said. “I thought we played an excellent first half, and they made some really tough shots. And second half, I just told the guys if we keep this pressure on, there is no chance they keep making really tough shots, and they didn’t.”
Girls
Pleasant Valley 53, Weaver 32: Macey Roper’s 18 points led the way for Pleasant Valley’s girls as they defeated Weaver in the Calhoun County tournament 9 a.m. game Monday.
“That’s just about normal for her,” said Pleasant Valley head coach Colton Morris, whose team has won eight straight. “She always plays tough, early on she didn’t play real well, missed a lot of shots that she normally don’t miss. But, she settled in. She’s sort of the girl that gets us going on the defensive end and energy.”
The game started tight as the seventh-seeded Raiders held an 11-8 lead over the Bearcats after the first quarter.
Pleasant Valley then stormed out to a 14-4 run in the second period granting them a 25-12 lead at the halftime intermission. Weaver opened the third quarter scoring back-to-back early baskets cutting the margin to 25-16.
The Raider’s responded with another big run, this time scoring 14 unanswered. Weaver’s Aaliyah Marks’ layup with a little over two minutes in the third stopped the run, but the damage was done as Pleasant Valley led 39-18 nearing the end of the third.
Weaver would answer with a 4-0 run late in the third to cut the Raider lead to 39-22 at the end of the period.
Pleasant Valley extended its lead to 50-25 in the final period before subbing out their starters.
Next up, the Raiders will face the second-seeded Anniston Bulldogs on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
“We’re excited,” Morris said. “We know we’re probably the underdog going in, we’ve been that way all year, that’s just part of it.”
For Pleasant Valley, Laney Robinson had 13 points as she made four 3-pointers. Rebekah Gannaway had 10 points, and Kianna Hester added five.
For Weaver, Aaliyah Marks scored 15 points, followed by Madison Atchley (nine) and Erionna Richmond (four).
Calhoun County basketball tournament scores, schedule
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS
Jan. 13
No. 6 Jacksonville 67, No. 11 Faith Christian 25
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Pleasant Valley 53, No. 10 Weaver 32
No. 8 Jacksonville vs. No. 9 White Plains, noon
No. 4 Piedmont vs. No. 13 Wellborn, 3 p.m.
No.5 Alexandria vs. No. 12 Saks, 6 p.m.
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Pleasant Valley, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Oxford vs. JCA/White Plains, 6 p.m.
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Ohatchee vs. No. 6 Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Piedmont/Wellborn vs. Alexandria/Saks, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinals, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Jan. 20, Friday
Championship, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Jan. 13
No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 70, No. 14 Wellborn 31
No. 13 Pleasant Valley 67, No. 12 Ohatchee 63
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Faith Christian 65, No. 10 Donoho 50
No. 8 Saks vs. No. 9 Weaver, 1:30 p.m.
No. 6 White Plains vs. No. 11 Jacksonville Christian, 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Piedmont vs. No. 13 Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 1 Jacksonville vs. Saks/Weaver, 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Alexandria vs. White Plains/JCA/Wellborn, 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Anniston vs. Piedmont/Ohatchee/Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinals, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20, Friday
Championship, 8 p.m.