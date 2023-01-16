 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calhoun County tournament: Faith Christian boys, Pleasant Valley girls win

Basketball teaser
File photo

JACKSONVILLE — Donoho, fresh off a win over Faith Christian on Thursday night, had dreams of securing back-to-back wins in the series when the programs met once again in the Calhoun County Tournament on Monday morning.

Faith Christian senior Thomas Curlee had other plans in mind. He scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to secure No. 7-seeded Faith Christian’s 65-50 win over No. 10 Donoho.