Calhoun County tournament: Dudley leads Anniston girls to 21st county title

JACKSONVILLE — Allasha Dudley's final performance in the Calhoun County tournament final cemented her place as the county's top player in girls' basketball.
Dudley poured in 21 points, 17 in the first half, as top seed Anniston downed No. 2 Oxford 51-29 on Saturday in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Anniston's girls secured their fifth county title in as many years and 12th in 15 years. It's also the Bulldogs' 12th title under long-time head coach Eddie Bullock.
Dudley, the tournament's most valuable player, is a two-time 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year and two-time first-team all-state selection. She's also the reigning Alabama 4A player of the year, after leading the Bulldogs to their first state title last season.
Dudley struggled in in last year's county final, scoring seven points against a Sacred Heart box-and-chase defense that pitted then eighth-grader Serena Hardy in charge of defending her.
Anniston won 49-41 in the strength of Airriana Colley's 18-point performance, and Sacred Heart dropped varsity sports two months later. Hardy transferred back to Anniston, where she attended school through sixth grade, and calls Dudley her teammate now.
All-tournament team
Alexandria: Ashley Phillips.
Anniston: Asia Barclay, Allasha Dudley, Serena Hardy.
Jacksonville: Kayla Broom, Amarie Curry.
Ohatchee: Jorda Crook, Tori Vice.
Oxford: Lauren Ellard, Kaleah Taylor, Xiaonna Whitfield.
Piedmont: Lele Ridley.
Pleasant Valley: Gracie Hood.
Weaver: Haley Homesley.
White Plains: Lili Ponder.
Most valuable offensive player: Dudley.
Most valuable defensive player: Barclay.
MVP: Dudley.
This story will be updated. Check back shortly.
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Jan. 16
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, No. 13 Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43
Boys
No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42
No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee 72, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 44
No. 3 Jacksonville 53, No. 6 Alexandria 42
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Weaver 32
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 62, No. 4 Ohatchee 26
No. 2 Oxford 42, No. 3 Jacksonville 40
Boys semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 72, No. 4 Jacksonville 63
No. 2 Oxford 54, No. 3 White Plains 38
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston 51, No. 2 Oxford 29
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 2 Oxford.