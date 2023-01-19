 Skip to main content
Calhoun County tournament: Defending champ Oxford handles Alexandria to make finals again

Alexandria vs. Oxford

Oxford's Charlee Parris powers her way to the basket against Alexandria in the semifinals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — The Oxford Yellow Jackets continued to pour it on as they punched their ticket to the championship round of the Calhoun County basketball tournament with a win over Alexandria.

“We knew they were going to battle coming in,” said Oxford's Melissa Bennett, the head coach of the defending girls county champions. “That was our goal, to start fast.”

Oxford vs. Alexandria

Oxford's Justice Woods gets tied up against Alexandria in the semifinals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.