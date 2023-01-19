Calhoun County tournament: Defending champ Oxford handles Alexandria to make finals again

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — The Oxford Yellow Jackets continued to pour it on as they punched their ticket to the championship round of the Calhoun County basketball tournament with a win over Alexandria.
“We knew they were going to battle coming in,” said Oxford's Melissa Bennett, the head coach of the defending girls county champions. “That was our goal, to start fast.”
After the convincing 69-31 win, it’s safe to say Bennett and company achieved nothing short of that.
Despite a strong early push led by Alexandria’s Allyssa Hunt to make it a three-point game, the Yellow Jackets went on to outscore the Valley Cubs 14-4 in the second quarter to give them a 13-point lead at the half.
After that, Oxford never looked back.
The Jackets went on to score eight straight points after coming out of the locker room, outscoring the Valley Cubs 18-5 in the third quarter.
Kaylen Kenney, who finished the night with 11 points, seemed to apply the advice from the coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball as well.
“We’ve been really challenging her to rebound,” Bennett said. “I thought she got on the boards early and gave her some good momentum and good mojo.”
After a quiet first half, senior Justice Woods went on to score 16 of her 18 total points in the second half.
“Getting her going in that second half was huge,” Bennett said. “She’s a major piece of our three-headed monster.”
Kenney, Woods, and Xaionna Whitfield combined for 44 points and what Bennett referred to as a “three-headed monster” on offense.
As Oxford looks to face off against Anniston in the championship for the third year in a row, the team is aiming for its second straight Calhoun County tournament championship.
“When you make those deep runs, you’ve got the players,” Bennett said. “To be good year after year after year, that’s a huge credit to Coach Bullock and what he does.”
Calhoun County basketball tournament scores, schedule
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS
Jan. 13
No. 6 Jacksonville 67, No. 11 Faith Christian 25
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Pleasant Valley 53, No. 10 Weaver 32
No. 9 White Plains 60, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 52
No. 4 Piedmont 41, No. 13 Wellborn 24
No. 5 Alexandria 57, No. 12 Saks 18
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Anniston 53, No. 7 Pleasant Valley 32
No. 1 Oxford 59, No. 9 White Plains 20
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Ohatchee 64, No. 6 Jacksonville 53
No. 5 Alexandria 48, No. 4 Piedmont 41
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Anniston 50, No. 3 Ohatchee 45
Semifinal: No. 1 Oxford 69, No. 5 Alexandria 31
Jan. 20, Friday
Final: No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 1 Oxford, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Jan. 13
No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 70, No. 14 Wellborn 31
No. 13 Pleasant Valley 67, No. 12 Ohatchee 63
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Faith Christian 65, No. 10 Donoho 50
No. 8 Saks 44, No. 9 Weaver 30
No. 6 White Plains 71, No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 45