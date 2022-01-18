Calhoun County tournament: Day 4 updates

JACKSONVILLE — Four games are on tap in Pete Mathews Coliseum: Pleasant Valley-Oxford and Anniston-Jacksonville in the girls' bracket; and Jacksonville-Faith Christian and Oxford-White Plains in the boys' bracket. Check back for updates through the night!
Boys
Jacksonville 98, Faith Christian 43: The news for top seeded Jacksonville wasn't the margin or even who played. It was who didn't play.
Playing without center Cade Phillips, the Golden Eagles got 22 points from Caden Johnson, 16 from John Broom and 14 from Camren Johnson and rolled into the semifinals.
Jacksonville will play the Alexandria-Saks winner in Thursday's 7:30 p.m. semifinal.
Phillips, a 6-foot-9 prospect with Division I offers who transferred from Westbrook Christian and became the instant post presence on a team with established guards, watched the game with a protective boot over his lower right leg.
Phillips said he came down on an Anniston player's foot in the third quarter of Jacksonville's 82-44 victory Friday. He finished the game but didn't play Tuesday.
"I didn't roll anything," Philllips said. "I just kind of landed with blunt force. We don't really know anything."
Phillips underwent X-rays Monday.
"There hasn't been much said about it," he said. "We'll have to wait and see what they say."
Phillips has helped the Golden Eagles soar under first-year coach Shane Morrow. They stand ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, published nearly a week ago.
"Not in a small school like this, you're not going to replace Cade Phillips," Morrow said. "Nobody's got that kind of depth.
"We played good, and we wanted to show that we're not just a one-man show, and I think we've showed that a lot this year. I don't really know how many times Cade's actually led us in scoring."
That's come mostly from the returning guards ... the Johnson twins, Broom and Julian Hill.
Caden Johnson had the biggest game Tuesday, hitting two 3-pointers en route to his team-high 22 points.
Cam Johnson hit three threes in a 15-point performance, and Broom made two threes.
A team that likes to run the floor and shoot threes, Jacksonville made 10 of them Tuesday.
"I feel like we played good," Caden Johnson said. "We weren't worried about it (Phillips' injury)."
Morrow said he was pleased with Jacksonville's performance.
"I was excited for the guys," he said. "They played hard today. Of course, we're missing Cade right now, and we wanted to see how we'd play without him, that mental hurdle."
Ethan Richerzhagen led Faith Christian with 25 points. That backs up his 18-point performance against Jacksonville in the season-opener for both teams, a 104-59 Golden Eagles victory on Nov. 11.
"Four is a tough player," Morrow said, referring to Richerzhagen's jersey number. "He's given us fits.
Girls
Oxford 84, Pleasant Valley 53: LaMya McGrue poured in 22 points as top-seeded Oxford advanced to Thursday's 6 p.m. semifinal against the Ohatchee-Alexandria winner.
McGrue's day included a 12-point second quarter.
Oxford also got 14 points from Justice Woods, 12 from Xai Whitfield and nine from Kaleah Taylor.
Oxford hit eight 3-pointers along with several fast-break buckets created by the Yellow Jackets' athleticism and defense.
"We spent a lot of time last offseason and in the preseason shooting," Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. "The girls put the extra work in, and we shot well today."
Pleasant Valley got out to a 7-3 lead and hung to within 18-13 at the end of the first quarter. Macey Roper led Pleasant Valley with 13 points. Rylee Haynes added 11 and Gracie Hood 10.
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
BOYS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Pleasant Valley 68, Wellborn 41
Jacksonville Christian 51, Ohatchee 41
Jan. 15
White Plains 66, Donoho 35
Faith Christian 76, Weaver 52
Piedmont 70, Pleasant Valley 36
Jan. 17
Saks 91, JCA 40
Anniston 74, Piedmont 68
Jan. 18
Jacksonville 98, Faith Christian 43
Oxford vs. White Plains, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19
Alexandria vs. Saks, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
Anniston vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Saks 28, Wellborn 20
Jan. 15
Jacksonville 62, Jacksonville Christian 43
Pleasant Valley 64, Weaver 42
Piedmont 70, Donoho 4
Jan. 17
Alexandria 47, Saks 10
White Plains 42, Piedmont 36, OT
Jan. 18
Oxford 84, Pleasant Valley 53
Anniston vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19
Ohatchee vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
White Plains vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Oxford vs. TBD, 6 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 6 p.m.