Calhoun County tournament: Day 3 updates

Boys
Saks 91, Jacksonville Christian 40: Saks coach Jonathan Miller got uncharacteristically animated during a first-quarter timeout, and the Wildcats reeled off a 28-0.
The run hit 20-0 for a 27-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The run reached 28-0 for a 35-4 lead before JCA scored its next bucket at 5:14 of the second.
Miller said the timeout was all about decision making.
“With us being so small, we have to make good decisions with the basketball when we get opportunities to score,” Miller said. “We went through two or three possessions where we turned the ball over, and I was just trying to reiterate that we have to make good decisions and get a shot every time down the floor.”
Saks led 47-19 at halftime and went on to hit 13 3-pointers. Sean Parnell hit three on the way to 16 points. Shon Elston, Christian Smith, Anthony Bothwell and Gavin Doss hit two threes apiece.
“The big thing for us tonight is the ball was going through the basket,” Miller said. “We haven’t shot the ball great at times this year. We can shoot it better than we have, though.
“Hopefully, this will give us some confidence.”
JCA got 15 points from Ethan Fair.
Saks advances to the quarterfinals and will face Alexandria on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Alexandria 47, Saks 10: Ashley Phillips scored 13 points, and Jordyn Walker added 11 as the Valley Cubs advanced to face Ohatchee in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal.
Alexandria coach Craig Kiker anticipates a classic showdown of size against speed, with post Jorda Crook leading Ohatchee.
“We can’t simulate Jorda Crook, size wise or athletically,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “She’s a heck of a player.
“I think we’ve played Ohatchee about every year in the county tournament, and it’s always a battle. … It’ll be a battle. They have the size, and I think we kind of have the speed.”
Like Crook, Phillips, a JSU signee in softball, is a returning first-team All-Calhoun County player who has led Alexandria’s attack for three years.
“It seems like she’s been playing as long as I’ve been coaching,” Kiker siad. “She just has that experience, and I think she’s one of the better guards in the county this year.
“I don’t know if the stat sheet showed it today, but she’s a heck of a player.”
Kayleigh Thomas led Saks with four points Monday. Kendale Welch and Keilynn Williams hit a 3-pointer apiece.
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
BOYS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Pleasant Valley 68, Wellborn 41
Jacksonville Christian 51, Ohatchee 41
Jan. 15
White Plains 66, Donoho 35
Faith Christian 76, Weaver 52
Piedmont 70, Pleasant Valley 36
Jan. 17
Saks 91, JCA 40
Anniston vs. Piedmont, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 18
Jacksonville vs. Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. White Plains, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19
Alexandria vs. Saks, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Saks 28, Wellborn 20
Jan. 15
Jacksonville 62, Jacksonville Christian 43
Pleasant Valley 64, Weaver 42
Piedmont 70, Donoho 4
Jan. 17
Alexandria 47, Saks 10
White Plains vs. Piedmont, 1 p.m.
Jan. 18
Oxford vs. Pleasant Valley, 3 p.m.
Anniston vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19
Ohatchee vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20
Semifinals, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 6 p.m.