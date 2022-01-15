Calhoun County tournament: Day 2 updates

The second day of the Calhoun County basketball tournament is underway at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Check back frequently for updates:
Boys
White Plains 66, Donoho 35: Walker O’Steen broke out of a slump to score 15 points, and White Plains improved to 10-11 headed into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. quarterfinal with Oxford.
Long-time White Plains coach Chris Randall was reflective after the victory.
“Looking back now, I think this is 21 years at Whtie Plains,” he said. “You start to appreciate things a little more. You start to appreciate ‘The Pete’ and getting to play in the county tournament. … It’s the biggest event in high school of the year.
“It just means a lot to everybody, and to get the seniors in and get a win on this court, and then we get to play one of my best friends. Joel (Van Meter) at Oxford and I are really close, and getting another shot at those guys, you just appreciate stuff like this when you get a little bit older.”
Josh Wheeler added 10 points for the Wildcats.
Randall was most encouraged by O’Steen’s breakout.
“It’s good to get Walker going,” Randall said. “He’s been struggling. He’s not been taking bad shots. He’s just not been making anything.
“Man, he looked great today, like his old self.”
Jordan Cameron led Donoho with 14 points, and Isaiah Smith added seven. Donoho is 6-9.
“I know what we have in them,” Donoho coach Korielle Beavers said. “We just have to get mentally there. We can fight for area just believing that we can.
“We believe in these guys so much. It’s just getting them to understand that we can be a pretty good team.”
Girls
Jacksonville 62, JCA 43: DeAsia Prothro amassed 17 points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead the Golden Eagles past their opponent from just a few miles up the road.
Jacksonville will get a rematch with Anniston in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal. Anniston beat Jacksonville 31-19 on Friday at Jacksonville High School.
Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said a cold start from being “too amped up” hurt the Golden Eagles on Friday. He hopes they will have a more calm approach Tuesday.
“Last night showed us that we can compete with anybody,” Buzan said. “We’re just growing and trying to get better. They outclassed us last night. We’re just going to try to play a good game Tuesday and try to do better.”
Jacksonville also got 16 points from Amarie Curry and 13 from Ashley Grant on Saturday. Like Prothro, they each had six steals.
JCA fell behind 13-0 to start the game Saturday but played on more equal footing after that.
“I think we just came out intimidated,” JCA coach Katy Bryant said. “I really feel like we’re playing better lately. It’s just if we can convince them that we’re better. We’ve got to start believing in ourselves.”
Erin Prater led JCA with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kara Grace added 11 and Hannah Clayton 10.
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
BOYS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Pleasant Valley 68, Wellborn 41
Jacksonville Christian 51, Ohatchee 41
Jan. 15
White Plains 66, Donoho 35
Weaver vs. Faith Christian, noon
Piedmont vs. Pleasant Valley, 3 p.m.
Jan. 17
Saks vs. JCA, 11:30 a.m.
Anniston vs. Piedmont/Pleasant Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 18
Jacksonville vs. Weaver/Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. White Plains, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19
Alexandria vs. Saks/JCA/Ohatchee, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Saks 28, Wellborn 20
Jan. 15
Jacksonville 62, Jacksonville Christian 43
Pleasant Valley vs. Weaver, 1:30 p.m.
Piedmont vs. Donoho, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 17
Alexandria vs. Saks, 10 a.m.
White Plains vs. Piedmont/Faith/Donoho, 1 p.m.
Jan. 18
Oxford vs. Pleasant Valley/Weaver, 3 p.m.
Anniston vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19
Ohatchee vs. Alexandria/Saks/Wellborn, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20
Semifinals, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 6 p.m.