Calhoun County tournament: Crook's big game helps Ohatchee girls advance to semifinals

JACKSONVILLE — Jorda Crook had a performance to remember in Thursday’s Calhoun County quarterfinals, one to look back on when she’s 40 … or thereabouts.
“I wanted to stay in so bad,” she said with a grin.
Crook tied a career-high with 37 points, to go with 18 rebounds and eight steals, and Ohatchee’s fourth-seeded girls downed Pleasant Valley 72-44 in Thursday’s quarterfinals in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Crook had the high-point total of the tournament through the Indians’ game. The way she rebounded, she had time to reach 40 when Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn sat her in the fourth quarter.
Ginn had other things to consider. Crook will battle Asia Barclay when Ohatchee (10-4) plays top-seeded Anniston on Friday at 4 p.m.
“I looked up there, and I thought about how cool it would be to have 40 in the county tournament,” he said. “Then you weigh that over what happens if she gets cut up under because she’s tired or something.
“I can’t risk that.”
Crook lists at 5-foot-9, but the sophomore was the tallest player on the court Thursday. She was also the strongest.
That she’s an All-Calhoun County volleyball hitter shows when she attacks the backboard for rebounds and putbacks.
“It’s jumping, knowing how to get off the floor quick and knowing where the ball’s going to be,” Ginn said. “I think there’s an art to tracking the ball and knowing if it’s going to be short, long and where to go, kind of see it before it comes off the rim.
“She’s got it. You can see her moving before the ball even gets to the rim.”
Crook had 18 points at halftime and 19 in the second half. She went 5-for-10 at the free-throw line, so 40 was within reach.
She ran the floor on fast breaks, so forgive her for being tired.
Ohatchee also got 17 points from all-state guard Tori Vice.
Pleasant Valley got 13 points from Rylee Haynes, 11 from Gracie Hood and 10 from Macey Roper, and the Raiders stayed within 32-25 at halftime. That’s an improvement from their 63-39 loss to Ohatchee in December, after Pleasant Valley returned from quarantine.
Pleasant Valley, which had to replace graduated all-county standouts Emma Hood and Karmyn Sparks after last season, started this season 0-9. The Raiders had won five in a row before Thursday’s loss to Ohatchee.
“I talked to them a couple of weeks ago and challenged them,” first-year Pleasant Valley coach Colton Morris said. “They’ve responded.
“Most teams, after starting the year 0-9, would’ve shut it down right there, but they didn’t. They came out and looked completely different the next game.”
“I’m proud of them.”
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, No. 13 Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43
Boys
No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42
No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee 72, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 44
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 4 Ohatchee, 4 p.m.
Semifinal, TBD, 8 p.m.
Boys semifinals
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 4 Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 3 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.