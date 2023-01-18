 Skip to main content
Calhoun County tournament: Crook pours in 49; Piedmont boys, Alexandria boys, girls advance

Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville

Jorda Crook led Ohatchee with 49 points to beat Jacksonville in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — For the third straight year, Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook dominated the quarterfinal round of the Calhoun County basketball tournament.

Crook scored 49 points and grabbed 20 rebounds Wednesday, leading the third-seeded Indians to a 64-53 win over No. 6 Jacksonville.

Alexandria-Piedmont girls-bc03.jpg

Alexandria's leading scorer Jordyn Walker is defended by Piedmont's Jaycee Glover in the Calhoun County basketball tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Alexandria vs. White Plains

Daniel Bussey of White Plains works against the defense of Alexandria's Antonio Ross.
Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville

Jacksonville's Alexis Phillips hit a 3-pointer from halfcourt as time ran out in the first half in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.