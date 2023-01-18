Calhoun County tournament: Crook pours in 49; Alexandria boys survive

JACKSONVILLE — For the third straight year, Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook dominated the quarterfinal round of the Calhoun County basketball tournament.
Crook scored 49 points and grabbed 20 rebounds Wednesday, leading the third-seeded Indians to a 64-53 win over No. 6 Jacksonville.
For Crook, now a senior, it wasn’t her first memorable performance inside Pete Mathews Coliseum. She scored 43 points in a quarterfinal victory over Alexandria in last year’s county tournament. As a sophomore, she had 37 points and 18 boards in a quarterfinal win over Pleasant Valley.
“She played her tail off, which is what we needed, what our team needed,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “She was calling for the ball at the end. You know that’s what you want out of your go-to leader. You want her to want the ball, and she wanted the ball.”
Crook and the Indians started slow. Ohatchee trailed 16-6 after the first quarter after Alexis Phillips’ buzzer-beating heave went through the net.
That’s when Crook went to work.
She scored 23 points in the second quarter alone, outscoring Jacksonville 23-5 all by herself. Her performance was a big reason the Indians turned a 10-point deficit into a 12-point halftime lead.
“It started off slow. I think I thought about it too much,” Crook said. “Then in the second quarter, I just started playing my game.”
Crook continued her dominance early in the third quarter. Her layup gave Ohatchee its largest lead of the game at 41-21.
Jacksonville didn’t go away, however. The Golden Eagles used a 10-0 run that included two 3-pointers from Phillips to claw their way back in the game. Jacksonville cut Ohatchee’s lead to 60-53 late in the fourth quarter, but Crook scored the game’s final four points to put the Golden Eagles away.
Ohatchee’s Whitney McFry and Alysaa Davis each finished with six points and six rebounds.
Ashley Grant led Jacksonville with 22 points. Phillips added nine points and nine rebounds. DeAsia Prothro scored eight points and had 12 boards.
Ohatchee advances to the semifinals to face second-seeded Anniston on Thursday at 3 p.m.
“You know, I’m ready,” Crook said. “Honestly, I’m just going to go try to pump my team up. It’s a game that we can win if we play our best. You always want to be in the championship, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Alexandria 66, White Plains 63: After lead changes and standstills throughout the game, the crowd at Pete Mathews Coliseum erupted after White Plains missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent its game against Alexandria to overtime.
“It had to be good if you were a spectator,” Alexandria coach Will Ginn said. “I don’t know about my seat, but from a spectator seat it was a good one to watch.”
The win saw a few Alexandria players stepping out of their usual style of play.
Senior Antonio Ross scored 14 points in the contest, nailing 3s from the corner late into the game.
“Ross is not a 3-point shooter, but he’s such a hard worker, fighter and a competitor,” Ginn said. “That’s what our team really needs, and he brings that.”
Junior Drake Davis scored 23, providing critical plays the Valley Cubs needed down the stretch.
“Drake is such a clutch player,” Ginn said. “He never seemed to get overwhelmed, and he’s been doing that all year for us.”
Despite a strong performance from the duo, the Valley Cubs couldn't find an answer for one of the Wildcats’ key second-half performers.
Junior Joshua Wheeler logged 14 of his 17 points in the second half, shooting back-to-back 3s in the third quarter to tie up the game and another with less than a minute to play to give the Wildcats a lead.
“We knew (Wheeler) was a shooter in the third quarter,” Ginn said.
Despite Wheeler’s strong play, Ginn attributes some of those miscues to the crowd and atmosphere at “The Pete,” where he played college basketball for Jacksonville State.
“I felt like I couldn’t communicate with my players,” Ginn said. “I’m used to playing in gyms where they can hear me and understand me, and we had some miscommunications during their third quarter.
“It’s good to play here, because this is where our regional tournament is going to be. So, if we’re fortunate enough to make it that far, then that’s always a good experience to go ahead and play here.”
Alexandria will face off against No. 2-seeded Oxford in Thursday's semifinals.
“I really haven’t been looking at Oxford because I’ve been so focused on this game,” Ginn said. “I’ll try to get a scouting report on them, and we’ll just have to show up and play ball.”
Calhoun County basketball tournament scores, schedule
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS
Jan. 13
No. 6 Jacksonville 67, No. 11 Faith Christian 25
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Pleasant Valley 53, No. 10 Weaver 32
No. 9 White Plains 60, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 52
No. 4 Piedmont 41, No. 13 Wellborn 24
No. 5 Alexandria 57, No. 12 Saks 18
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Anniston 53, No. 7 Pleasant Valley 32
No. 1 Oxford 59, No. 9 White Plains 20
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Ohatchee 64, No. 6 Jacksonville 53
No. 4 Piedmont vs. No. 5 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 3 Ohatchee, 3 p.m.
Semifinal: No. 1 Oxford vs. Piedmont/Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20, Friday
Championship, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Jan. 13
No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 70, No. 14 Wellborn 31
No. 13 Pleasant Valley 67, No. 12 Ohatchee 63
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Faith Christian 65, No. 10 Donoho 50
No. 8 Saks 44, No. 9 Weaver 30
No. 6 White Plains 71, No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 45
No. 5 Piedmont 73, No. 13 Pleasant Valley 50
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Faith Christian 49
No. 1 Jacksonville 86, No. 8 Saks 39
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Alexandria 66, No. 6 White Plains 63
No. 4 Anniston vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 3 Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal: No. 1 Jacksonville vs. Anniston/Piedmont, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20, Friday
Championship, 8 p.m.