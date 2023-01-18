 Skip to main content
Calhoun County tournament: Crook pours in 49; Alexandria boys survive

Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville

Jorda Crook led Ohatchee with 49 points to beat Jacksonville in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — For the third straight year, Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook dominated the quarterfinal round of the Calhoun County basketball tournament.

Crook scored 49 points and grabbed 20 rebounds Wednesday, leading the third-seeded Indians to a 64-53 win over No. 6 Jacksonville.

Alexandria vs. White Plains

Daniel Bussey of White Plains works against the defense of Alexandria's Antonio Ross.
Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville

Jacksonville's Alexis Phillips hit a 3-pointer from halfcourt as time ran out in the first half in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.