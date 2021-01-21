Calhoun County tournament: Broom’s offense and defense lead Jacksonville past Alexandria

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville’s Kayla Broom has been an all-tournament selection each of the past three Calhoun County basketball tournaments. Thursday night, the senior made a bid for a fourth consecutive all-tournament recognition — leading No. 3 Jacksonville past No. 6 Alexandria 53-42 in girls quarterfinal action.
The Golden Eagles (10-4) will meet No. 2 Oxford in the semifinal round Friday at 8 p.m.
Broom led the Eagles in scoring with 26 points on a 10-for-16 shooting night from the floor while going 6 of 6 at the free throw line. She contributed seven rebounds to her team’s 49-23 advantage on the boards. Broom also handled the ball for Jacksonville most of the game and defended Alexandria’s leading scorer Ashley Phillips for much of the night.
“Kayla’s such a good defender and she’s got such length,” Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said.
Buzan wasn’t the only person singing Broom’s praises.
“Her length gives Ashley (Phillips) fits and Ashley’s a good player, a really good player. We don’t have the length to defend (Broom’s) shots,” noted Alexandria coach Craig Kiker.
Broom scored Jacksonville’s first four points but the Eagles trailed 5-4 with five minutes to play in the first period. Jacksonville closed the first quarter on a 14-0 run for an 18-5 advantage and got the first two baskets of the second quarter, one by Ashley Grant and the second by Amarie Curry, for a 22-5 advantage.
“We were just playing fast and scoring the ball,” Buzan said of the run. “Then we got cold.”
The run would have finished lesser teams but not Alexandria (11-8). Down 38-27 after three quarters, the Valley Cubs got within six points at 40-34 with 5:27 to play when Phillips hit a 3-point basket from beyond the men’s college 3-point line.
A coast-to-coast drive by Jordyn Walker got Alexandria even closer at 41-37 at the 3:53 mark. Broom answered with two free throws. Phillips scored again with 1:54 to go on a drive that ended on a reverse layup to cut the Eagles lead to 43-39 but Alexandria got no closer.
Curry had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Amiyah Buchanan also had 12 boards and scored four points. Grant ended with five points.
Phillips scored 23 points for the Cubs, 11 in the fourth quarter when she willed Alexandria back into the game. Sarah Pelham had seven points for Alexandria and Walker six.