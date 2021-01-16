Calhoun County tournament: Breakthrough for Beavers as Donoho boys down Wellborn

SAKS — Korielle Beavers knew that winning feeling when he played for Saks. He felt it again at Saks on Saturday, coaching Donoho.
The 11th-seeded Falcons’ boys got 17 points from Drew Williamson, 14 from Richard Goed and 12 from Spencer Wigley and pressured their way to a 60-35 victory over No. 14 Wellborn in first-round action of the 70th Calhoun County tournament at Saks.
Donoho (3-9) will play the Saks, the 2020-21 county host school, in Monday’s second-round action at noon.
Beavers, Donoho’s second-round coach, got his first victory at his old school Monday. The Falcons lost to Saks in his previous return home.
“To come back to my alma mater, and for this to be my first Calhoun County win as a coach, it’s a great feeling,” he said.
Beavers graduated from Saks in 2006 and played for two Final Four teams, under then-Saks coach Charles Burkett. The Wildcats lost to Southside-Selma in the 2005 4A semifinals and lost to Hillcrest-Evergreen 35-32 in overtime in the 2006 final.
First-round county games this year were played at Saks, and the tournament will move to its usual home of Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Donoho’s tournament win Saturday was its first in recent memory.
“It feels great,” Williamson said. “If we played as a team, played hard and played as a team, I knew we could get it, and we did.”
The Falcons could sense that Beavers and Donoho assistant coach Addesha Collins, also a Saks graduate, wanted Saturday’s game.
“He told us in the locker room before the game that him and the assistant coach have so many memories here from playing here,” Williamson said. “We wanted to do it for him, and we wanted to do it for his first county win.”
Donoho returned to practice Jan. 3, after a long school-imposed shutdown amid the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
“The biggest thing is, we’re starting to hit our stretch at the right time,” Beavers said. “I told them, we’ve just got to start clicking at the right time.
“If you start clicking going into the area tournament, you never know what will happen.”
Lewis Patterson led Wellborn with nine points, and Nathan Sanders added seven.
Donoho’s pressing, trapping style pestered Wellborn (1-9) into stretches of turnovers.
“That’s something that we’ve struggled with all year long,” Wellborn coach Jordan Houston said. “Today, it was like we couldn’t even catch the ball.
“For the first half, first three quarters, it was just going everywhere. It’s not that we couldn’t break the press. We were just throwing it away, a bunch of unforced errors.”
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
(Games at Saks High School)
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver vs. No. 13 Ohatchee, 6 p.m.
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
(Games at Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum)
Girls
No. 8 White Plains vs. No. 9 Saks, 10 a.m.
No. 5 Piedmont vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Alexandria vs. winner of No. 11 Faith Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 6 Saks vs. No. 11 Donoho, noon
No. 5 Piedmont vs. winner of No. 12 Weaver/No. 13 Ohatchee, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 8 p.m.