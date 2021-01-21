You are the owner of this article.
Calhoun County tournament: Big second half from Taylor helps send Oxford girls to semifinals

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Second-seeded Oxford’s girls hadn’t played in a week prior to Thursday’s Calhoun County quarterfinals, and No. 7 Weaver tasked the Yellow Jackets.

Kaleah Taylor’s 23 points helped Oxford break loose with an early third-quarter run, and the Yellow Jackets separated for a 55-32 victory in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Oxford (17-4) advanced to Friday’s semifinal against No. 3 Jacksonville, hoping to have Thursday’s performance out of its system.

“We’re tired of talking about potential,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “It’s time to put 32 minutes together, not 16 and not eight.

“We’ve kind of been struggling with that. We’ve been having slow starts.”

Haley Homesley led Weaver with 18 points and shouldered a lot of the Bearcats’ load. Not only did she lead them in scoring, but she handled the ball against quick Oxford’s pressure. Once in the halfcourt, she tried to post up and rebound.

“I can’t say enough about her,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said about Homesley, his lone senior and the last remaining player from his 2018 regional team. “We’re going to miss her about as much as anybody we’ve ever had come through here.

“She does so much, and you could tell the team kind of rallied around her tonight and was trying to get her open and set some picks.”

Weaver’s zone defense made it a slog for Oxford early, and Weaver made mini-rallies. The Bearcats closed to within 8-6 and, after a 9-0 Oxford spurt, closed to within 21-15 on back-to-back Homesley buckets in the second quarter.

“Credit Weaver,” Bennett said. “They sat in the zone, and we kind of let them dictate the pace of the game and slow us down.”

Oxford ended the first half with an 8-2 spurt then opened the third quarter with eight unanswered points to take a 37-17 lead.

Taylor scored five of Oxford’s first six baskets in the third quarter and scored 14 of her points in the second half.

Xaionna Whitfield added 11 points, and Jamea Gaston scored 10.

Bennett hopes the Yellow Jackets, ranked ninth in Class 6A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, find their pre-tournament groove against Jacksonville.

“Jacksonville is a very experienced team,” Bennett said. “They are very well-coached. (Kayla) Broom is one of the top players in the tournament, and we’re going to have a time with her, and they have more depth now.

“We’re going to have to have more than one or two step up.”

70th Calhoun County Tournament

Saturday

At Saks High School

Boys

No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35

No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66

No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52

Girls

No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12

No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55

Monday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18

No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33

No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*

*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.

Boys

No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54

No. 5 Piedmont 64, No. 13 Ohatchee 38*

No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 61**

*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.

**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39

Boys

No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48

No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42

Wednesday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43

Boys

No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42

No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57

Thursday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 4 Ohatchee 72, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 44

No. 3 Jacksonville 53, No. 6 Alexandria 42

No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Weaver 32

Friday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls semifinals

No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 4 Ohatchee, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 3 Jacksonville, 8 p.m.

Boys semifinals

No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 4 Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 2 Oxford, 6 p.m.

Saturday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.

Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

