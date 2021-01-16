Calhoun County tournament: Balanced Alexandria boys hold off Pleasant Valley

SAKS — The mystery team in the 70th Calhoun County tournament looked good in its opener on Saturday.
No. 7-seeded Alexandria used its post power to build a lead then held off No. 10 Pleasant Valley 77-66, setting up a Tuesday quarterfinal showdown with No. 2 Oxford in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“I love it, because we get a chance to beat them,” Alexandria guard Collin Taylor said. “Last year, it wasn’t a good game. This year, we’ve got a chance.”
Oxford eliminated Alexandria 65-34 in the 2020 county semifinals.
Fast-forward a year, and Alexandria (7-6) was 2-4 at the time of the county seeding meeting, on Dec. 18. The Valley Cubs’ football players got a late start on basketball after making the 5A quarterfinals, the school’s deepest playoff run since 2015.
Alexandria also had unexpected downtime when the Calhoun County Board of Education shutdown extracurricular activities over the Christmas break. The move was a precaution amid the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
Alexandria started late then started over. Alexandria coach Jason Johnson, speaking after the Valley Cubs’ 78-76 loss to Lincoln on Friday, said his team still must find its identity.
Alexandria has one of the few true centers in the county in first-team all-county pick Landan Williams, a stout rebounding presence in forward Julian Wright, length and athleticism on the perimeter and good enough shooters.
If the Valley Cubs find themselves, they can be a tough out in the county tournament.
“We have the potential,” Johnson said. “We just have to deliver it.”
That potential showed Saturday. Alexandria got 21 points with six 3-pointers from Taylor, 20 points from Wright, 18 from Williams and 10 from forward D’Anthony Walton.
Pleasant Valley (6-5) couldn’t match the Valley Cubs’ size, which was key in helping them build as much as a 70-50 lead late.
Pleasant Valley’s hopes Saturday rested on hot shooting guard Joshua Ballew, who hit six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points. He came into the game with a green light from Raiders coach Brad Hood, who had asked Ballew to get more teammates involved in recent games.
Hood knew the Raiders would need Ballew to score to have a chance against Alexandria.
“He told me that last night, and I just thought about it and just came in here and was taking it serious, trying to get my shot going,” he said. “I just knew that I had to shoot a lot more than I did the other night.”
Pleasant Valley also got 13 points from Garrett Cranmer and 10 from Justin Winningham and rallied in the fourth quarter Saturday, pulling within 76-66 with 1:18 to play.
“I was proud of them the second half,” Hood said. “It wasn’t like Alexandria got to clear the bench, and they felt sorry for us.”
Alexandria hopes to keep Oxford’s regulars occupied Tuesday.
“We got seeded in a bad spot again,” Wright said. “We’ve got to prove a lot of people wrong. …
“At the beginning of the season, we weren’t right. We’re good now.”
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
(Games at Saks High School)
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver vs. No. 13 Ohatchee, 6 p.m.
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
(Games at Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum)
Girls
No. 8 White Plains vs. No. 9 Saks, 10 a.m.
No. 5 Piedmont vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Alexandria vs. winner of No. 11 Faith Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 6 Saks vs. No. 11 Donoho, noon
No. 5 Piedmont vs. winner of No. 12 Weaver/No. 13 Ohatchee, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 8 p.m.