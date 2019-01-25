JACKSONVILLE — Just as the coaches predicted at the seeding meeting, it will be Anniston and Sacred Heart in the girls championship game of the annual Calhoun County basketball game tonight at 6 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Anniston, seeded No. 1, will be seeking its third straight girls championship, its 10th under current head coach Eddie Bullock and its 19th overall. Sacred Heart has never won a county tournament title but the Cardinals had never had a 20-win season until this year.
Anniston’s depth and relentless defensive pressure exhausted Oxford in a 58-18 semifinal victory. The Yellow Jackets led 6-5 when Lauren Ellard scored with 4:11 to play in the first quarter. The Bulldogs held Oxford to two free throws the rest of the first quarter and led 15-8.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t score at all in the second quarter and trailed 28-8 at intermission. Toniah Foster, last year’s tournament MVP, had an MVP first half, scoring 10 of her 13 points for the game by halftime for Anniston (19-4).
Oxford didn’t get another basket until Justyce Smith put back an offensive rebound with 4:20 to play in the third quarter, cutting Anniston’s lead to 33-13.
“When you can sub five for five like he can and there’s not a letdown, there’s no letdown defensively and there’s no letdown offensively, it’s tough — especially on a big court but that’s what good teams can do,” Oxford head coach Melissa Bennett said.
Bullock played 10 players in the first quarter and said he had no hesitation.
“I substitute with no regrets. I can put them in and where I may lose a little bit on shooting I’m going to pick it back up on defense,” Bullock said.
Oxford had just six field goals for the game, one each by six different players. Reserve Jamya Gibson scored the only 3-point basket for the Yellow Jackets the 30 seconds to play.
Anniston’s other top performers:
—Allasha Dudley, 14 points, five assist, six steals
—Kiana Montgomery, eight points, six blocks, five rebounds
—Tekyia Jackson, eight points, four rebounds
Oxford's top performers:
—Smith, six points
Sacred Heart 48, Weaver 32: Both Sacred Heart and Weaver had struggled offensively in their quarterfinal round wins Thursday. Sacred Heart started the first six minutes of its win over No. 3 Weaver with a 19-2 burst and led 21-6 when the first quarter closed.
Senior center Ayanna Foster scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the first period.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well at all (Thursday) so we were trying to make sure we could get a few easy baskets maybe to start the game off to build up a little confidence,” said Cardinals coach Marcus Harrell, whose team is now 21-2.
Weaver made a run at the lead by outscoring the Cardinals 14-5 in the second quarter, led by senior guard Caleigh Cortez with seven points.
“We got in a little foul trouble and we lost the momentum. … They overcame it and we get to move on,” Harrell said of the second quarter.
Foster came back to life offensively in the third quarter with nine points and Sacred Heart led 39-27 after three.
The Bearcats were hampered by the absence of senior Abby Gaines who injured an ankle late in Thursday’s win over White Plains. Weaver coach Gary Atchley called Gaines his best pure shooter.
Sacred Heart’s other top performer:
—Myiah Harris, nine points
Weaver’s top performers:
—Cortez, 14 points
—Trinity Pulliam, eight points
—Haley Homesley, seven points