Calhoun County tournament: Anniston boys show explosiveness, depth in win over JCA

JACKSONVILLE — Anniston’s boys proved Wednesday exactly why they were installed as the top seed for the 70th Calhoun County basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs showed off their explosiveness and depth in a dominating 88-42 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 seed Jacksonville Christian inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“Anytime, we get a chance to go home happy, and mama and daddy’s happy, and everybody in the community is happy, that’s a good thing,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said.
Anniston (15-3) advanced to face the winner of Wednesday’s night matchup between fourth-seeded Jacksonville and fifth-seeded Piedmont at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Led by Antonio Kite and Malcolm Carlisle, Anniston used a strong second quarter — the Bulldogs outscored the Thunder 30-7 — to pull away from JCA.
Kite and Carlisle used their athleticism to turn steals and defensive rebounds into fast-break opportunities with Kite scoring 10 of his 14 points during the period, and Carlisle capping it with a slam dunk just before the halftime buzzer.
Carlisle finished the game with 14 points, all coming in the second quarter. His dunk gave the Bulldogs a 46-18 halftime lead.
Carlisle and Kite rested on the bench for the remainder of the contest, allowing Anniston’s depth to shine through.
Troy Hall scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter.
“I was just trying to get the ball, put the ball in the basket as much as I can,” Hall said. “Put more points on the board.”
Kamron Sandlin provided a strong inside presence for the Bulldogs after halftime. He scored six of his 10 points in the third quarter.
“I think Sandlin gives us something with his strength that we need and that we’ll need going forward down the road,” Brown said.
The Bulldogs led 67-28 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter belonged to Jamarius Billingsley, who was recently brought up from the junior varsity squad. Billingsley scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter, the last two coming on an emphatic dunk, leading to an eruption from the Anniston bench.
“Tonight was a good night,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “Anytime the ball goes in, it’s a good night. And any time all the kids get a chance to play, it’s a good night.”
Tavion Alexander led JCA (10-6) with 11 points after making three 3-pointers in the first half. Landon Wills made two treys in the third quarter and finished with six points. Ethan Burrage, Tyler Doggrell and Braxton Brown scored five points apiece.
Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, No. 13 Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43
Boys
No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys semifinals
Semifinal, 2 p.m.
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 2 Oxford, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.