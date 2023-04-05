 Skip to main content
Calhoun County softball tourney: White Plains, Alexandria, Piedmont remain alive for title

Scenes from the calhoun County Softball on Tuesday at Woodland Park.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

In her first season at the helm, White Plains coach Tiffany Williams led the Wildcats to a 7-4 win over third-seeded Alexandria to punch her fourth-seeded Wildcats’ tickets to the Calhoun County softball championship round.

“We wanted to win,” Williams said. “We answered every time they punched us in the mouth a little bit and we were excited to play. We just played for each other and that’s what it is. We flipped the switch this tournament and I’m excited.”