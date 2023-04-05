Calhoun County softball tourney: White Plains, Alexandria, Piedmont remain alive for title

In her first season at the helm, White Plains coach Tiffany Williams led the Wildcats to a 7-4 win over third-seeded Alexandria to punch her fourth-seeded Wildcats’ tickets to the Calhoun County softball championship round.
“We wanted to win,” Williams said. “We answered every time they punched us in the mouth a little bit and we were excited to play. We just played for each other and that’s what it is. We flipped the switch this tournament and I’m excited.”
Leighton Arnold led the team with two RBIs, hitting two home runs in her two at bats. She finished 2-for-2 and scored three runs.
Along with her dominant showing at the plate, Arnold pitched all four innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while walking one and striking out six.
“I’m just playing for the team,” Arnold said.
Callie Richardson also had a home run in the win, finished 1-for-3, while Cassidy Arnold finished 3-for-3 with an RBI.
White Plains will advance to Thursday's championship round at Jacksonville State.
“We love playing at Jax State,” Williams said. “It’s real fun being on that field. The turf might come into play a little bit, but it’s exciting.”
WINNERS’ BRACKET SEMIFINALS
White Plains 7, Piedmont 0: White Plains continued to pour on the runs at the plate as the Wildcats downed top-seeded Piedmont in a 7-0 win.
“I told them from day one, anything can happen, Piedmont’s a good team, and if we played out best ball then we can beat them,” White Plains coach Tiffany Williams said. “That’s what we did.”
Along with pitching four two-hit innings where she walked one and struck out five, Leighton Arnold hit a two-run first home run in the top of the first inning to give White Plains an early 2-0 lead.
She finished 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs, two runs and a walk.
“She did a great job pitching today,” Williams said. “She’s very confident on the mound and she does big things for us.”
Cassidy Arnold went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, while Callie Richardson pounded out two RBIs.
“Obviously, we still have to execute,” Williams said. “We’ve still got to hit the ball, have good pitching and play D, but I’m excited and if we do those things rift and we play to win like we have the last couple of games, then I think we will do real well.”
Alexandria 3, Oxford 1: Jill Cockrell continued her scorching hot ways at the plate as third-seeded Alexandria downed second-seeded Oxford in a 3-1 win to advance to the winners’ bracket final.
“I just know I need to get a rally started for my team,” Cockrell said.
After going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run against Oxford, Cockrell is now 5-for-6 with a home run and nine total bases in Alexandria’s two tournament wins, totaling three RBIs and three runs.
“Jill Cockrell has done a phenomenal job,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. “Pressley’s been great and Jill has been hot the last two games, so hopefully we’ll keep it going.”
Pressley Slaton pitched her second tournament game for Alexandria, tossing five one-hit innings against Oxford as she walked three and struck out four. She’s now allowed just four hits and has struck out 10 in her last two games.
Ashlyn Burns provided the lone hit for Oxford.
ELIMINATION BRACKET FIFTH ROUND
Piedmont 8, Oxford 3: Top-seeded Piedmont lit a fire early and took down Oxford with an 8-3 win to earn a trip to Jacksonville State for the elimination bracket finals.
“We’ve got to continue the momentum into tomorrow,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “Tomorrow’s going to be a tough challenge for us, but hopefully our girls are up for it.”
After scoring three runs in the first inning, Piedmont scored two in the third and three more in the fourth.
Savannah Smith went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs. Her two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth gave Piedmont its eighth and final run of the game.
Cacey Brothers went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk, while Armoni Perry had two RBIs.
Berkley Mooney and Reagan Sanders both went 2-for-2 and each had an RBI.
“That’s where you want to be at the end of the county tournament is in the hunt for the championship on day three,” Smith said. “We survived. It was a good win.”
ELIMINATION BRACKET FOURTH ROUND
Oxford 5, Pleasant Valley 1: Oxford slugger Ashlyn Burns pounded out three RBIs on a double and went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 5-1 victory over Pleasant Valley.
Burns, Emma Tims-Becerra and Reagan Sanders, who batted one, two and three in the order, combined for five of Oxford’s six hits.
“Ashlyn Burns and Reagan hit the ball very well, against that game” Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin said. “Bases loaded, she had a good hit out there.”
Berkley Mooney pitched all five innings for the Yellow Jackets and was credited with the win, allowing six hits and one earned run while striking out eight.
Macey Roper had Pleasant Valley’s lone RBI, hitting a single to left field to score Alexa Cranmer.
Piedmont 20, Weaver 0: Cayla Brothers finished 3-for-3 with a home run at the plate and drove in five runs to lead Piedmont to a 20-0 pounding of Weaver.
“Our problems for the last three games has been not putting runs on the board or leaving runners on base, and that came back to bite us against White Plains,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “Hopefully this got the bats going and we’ll be able to finish out today and survive and advance tomorrow.”
Armoni Perry went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and finished one of five Bulldogs with at least two hits.
Pitchers Savannah Smith and Carson Young combined to allow three hits and no walks while striking out two in three innings.
Weaver’s three hits came from Sydney Bitzer, Jayden Smith and Kynlee Fulmer.
“This is always a competitive tournament and anything can happen,” Smith said. “Our pitchers have been doing a really good job of holding people back.”
ELIMINATION BRACKET THIRD ROUND
Weaver 3, Ohatchee 0: Kynlee Fulmer pitched three and two thirds innings of two-hit softball as she pitched Weaver to a 3-0 win over Ohatchee.
"Kynlee Fulmer has done a great job, she didn’t give up a run,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “She’s pitched three games and didn’t give up any runs, so it’s hard to lose when your pitcher doesn’t give up any runs.”
Kinley Marvasty logged two RBIs, one on a single and another on a sacrifice fly. Sydney Bitzer scored both of those runs.
Ellmae Kines recorded Weaver’s third RBI with a single in the top of the fourth.
“I thought we dug ourselves hole after hole after hole, and our girls just kept fighting,” Atchley said. “This is probably the scrappiest bunch of girls I’ve ever coached. They’re fun, they get after it, but we’re just going to keep working."
Pleasant Valley 6, Jacksonville 3: Pleasant Valley’s five-run fourth inning led the Raiders to a 6-3 victory over Jacksonville to stay alive in the Calhoun County softball tournament.
Sydney Beason’s bases-loaded single brought home Gracee Ward, Haylie Lee and Jordan Cheatwood. Her three RBIs led the team.
“We made some adjustments there in the middle of the game to catch up to Fritts, she kind of had our number early,” Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant said. “I was proud of my bunch for making adjustments.”
Jacksonville starter Carli Fritts finished with five hits and two earned runs, walking two and striking out four.
Pleasant Valley’s Lily Henry pitched a full five innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out three.
“We’ve been talking about taking advantage of opportunities when they present themselves,” Bryant said. “That was a good example of what we’re looking for out there.”
Tuesday’s results
First round
No. 7 Weaver 1, No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 0
No. 6 Ohatchee 17, No. 11 Saks 0
No. 4 White Plains 19, No. 13 Anniston 0
No. 5 Pleasant Valley 18, No. 12 Faith Christian 0
No. 8 Jacksonville 9, No. 9 Wellborn 4
Championship bracket quarterfinals
No. 2 Oxford 4, No. 7 Weaver 1
No. 3 Alexandria 8, No. 6 Ohatchee 1
No. 4 White Plains 7, No. 5 Pleasant Valley 6
No. 1 Piedmont 1, No. 8 Jacksonville 0
Elimination bracket
First round
Anniston 24, Faith Christian 2
Second round
Ohatchee 14, Anniston 1
Jacksonville 15, Saks 0
Pleasant Valley 22, Jacksonville Christian 5
Weaver 13, Wellborn 0
Wednesday’s results
Championship bracket semifinals
Alexandria 3, Oxford 1
White Plains 7, Piedmont 0
Championship bracket finals
White Plains 7, Alexandria 4
Elimination bracket
Third round
Weaver 3, Ohatchee 0
Pleasant Valley 6, Jacksonville 3
Fourth round
Piedmont 20, Weaver 0
Oxford 5, Pleasant Valley 1
Fifth round
Piedmont 8, Oxford 3
Thursday’s schedule at University Field, Jacksonville State
Elimination bracket finals
Alexandria vs. Piedmont, 4 p.m.
Championship round
White Plains vs. Alexandria/Piedmont winner, 6 p.m.
Winner-take-all game, if necessary, 8 p.m.