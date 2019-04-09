Weather forced postponement of the Calhoun County track meet for the second day in a row Tuesday, and the county softball tournament pushed forward one day.
Both are scheduled for Wednesday at Choccolocco Park. The track meet, originally scheduled for Monday, will start at 9 a.m. County softball games start at 4:30 p.m.
The track meet is a one-day event. The softball tournament originally had Wednesday scheduled as an off day, so Thursday and Friday remain scheduled as before.
Below is the county softball schedule:
Calhoun County softball tournament
April 10-12
Choccolocco Park
Double elimination
Wednesday
No. 7 Wellborn vs. No. 10 Saks, 4:30 p.m. (Field 1)
No. 6 Ohatchee vs. No. 11 Jacksonville Christian, 4:30 p.m. (Field 2)
No. 4 Oxford vs. No. 13 Anniston, 4:30 p.m. (Field 3)
No. 5 Piedmont vs. No. 12 Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m. (Field 4)
No. 8 Jacksonville vs. No. 9 Weaver, 4:30 p.m. (Field 5)
Oxford-Anniston loser vs. Piedmont-Faith loser, 6 p.m. (Field 5)
No. 3 White Plains vs. Ohatchee-JCA winner, 6 p.m. (Field 2)
No. 2 Pleasant Valley vs. Wellborn-Saks winner, 6 p.m. (Field 1)
No. 1 Alexandria vs. Jacksonville-Weaver winner, 6 p.m. (Field 4)
Oxford-Anniston winner vs. Piedmont-Faith winner, 6 p.m. (Field 3)
Thursday
Games 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Fields 1-4, winners’ bracket 6 p.m. on Fields 1-2)
Winners’ bracket final, 7;30 p.m. (Field 1)
Friday
Losers’ bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m. (Signature Field)
Losers’ bracket final, 6 p.m. (Signature Field)
Championship, 7:30 p.m. (Signature Field)
If game, 9 p.m. (Signature Field)