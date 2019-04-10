OXFORD — Brenda Vinson doled out high-fives to her victorious Wellborn softball team Wednesday and let the Panthers know exactly how their big upset in the Calhoun County tournament felt.
“You all are good for my soul,” Vinson said.
Seventh-seeded Wellborn backed up its 10-0 victory over Saks with a 5-2 stunner against No. 2 Pleasant Valley. The Panthers (13-11) advanced to today’s 6 p.m. winners-bracket showdown with No. 3 White Plains.
The Wellborn upset was the biggest surprise in day-one play, which was postponed because of Tuesday weather. Among the other top-four seeds, top seed Alexandria beat Weaver 10-0, No. 3 White Plains held off Ohatchee 5-3 and No. 4 Oxford beat Piedmont 4-1 in late games.
In early games, No. 5 Piedmont beat No. 12 Faith Christian 11-3, No. 6 Ohatchee beat No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 17-0, Oxford beat No. 13 Anniston 15-0 and No. 9 Weaver beat No. 8 Jacksonville 8-4.
Faith beat Anniston 15-0 in the day’s only elimination game.
Play resumes today at 4:30 p.m., with winners-bracket games picking up at 6 p.m. Besides Wellborn-White Plains, Oxford will play Alexandria in a rematch of last year’s final.
Pleasant Valley (18-7) entered Wednesday’s action ranked No. 5 in 3A but had not yet faced Area 11 opponent Wellborn and pitcher Landon McDaniel.
McDaniel, known for singing Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain” around practice, had strategy on the brain against Pleasant Valley’s stout lineup.
“It was very hard,” she said. “I heard they were very good hitters, but most of them like to hit inside pitches. I was just having to keep them outside and just having to change my speed up on them, because they started catching up.”
McDaniel pitched a six-inning complete game with three strikeouts. Both runs were earned, but holding an explosive lineup to two runs was a key.
Wellborn took the lead with three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Dee Traylor and Brianna Wyatt each singled and scored, and Lucy Williams walked and scored. Hailey Cotton also singled.
Vinson motivated her team Wednesday with a quote she said she heard from Freddy Kitchens and Nick Saban from an Alabama coaches clinic.
“God gives us the ability to be good at things …. but we have to cultivate what he’s given us in order to be great,” Vinson said. “I want us to be great, and I want us to be elite in what we do.
“I kind of challenged them as to, what do you want to be. A coach can want that. All coaches want that, but you’ve got to buy in and push yourself to the next level. This game was a victory on two stages, on the scoreboard and they played for each other.”
Other key games
Among other games involving top-four seeds, White Plains rallied from a 3-2 deficit to survive and advance. Graci Surrett came up with the go-ahead hit, and shortstop Emma Jones made a key relay throw home to prevent Ohatchee from tying the game.
“Jordan Hinton had a couple of hits to get us going,” White Plains coach Rachel Ford said. “When we’re struggling, she’s our spark at the plate.
“Hannah (Fortenberry) pitched well. We’ve got to make plays behind her. Our defense struggled tonight.”
Keyed by Bailey Clark’s 2-for-3 performance with two RBIs, Oxford held off Piedmont. Eilee Sparks also went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, and Cohlee Boone won in the circle, pitching three scoreless innings and striking out six batters.
Lanie Dreyer pitched a two-hit shutout to lead Alexandria past Weaver, striking out 11 batters. Maggie Phillips went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Millie Burt hit a triple and drove in two runs, and Kodie Williams drove in two runs on two hits.
“We came out kind of slow,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. “We started out good in the first inning and kind of got lackadaisical with approaches at the plate and things like that.
“Overall, Lanie pitched well, and the defense played real well. We’ve just to keep plugging away.”
Calhoun County softball tournament scores, schedule
Choccolocco Park
Double elimination
Wednesday
No. 7 Wellborn 10, No. 10 Saks 0
No. 6 Ohatchee 17, No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 0
No. 4 Oxford 15, No. 13 Anniston 0
No. 5 Piedmont 11, No. 12 Faith Christian 3
No. 9 Weaver 8, No. 8 Jacksonville 4
Faith Christian 15, Anniston 0
No. 3 White Plains 5, Ohatchee 3
Wellborn 5, No. 2 Pleasant Valley 2
No. 1 Alexandria 10, Weaver 0
Oxford 4, Piedmont 1
Today
Elimination bracket
Pleasant Valley vs. Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m. (Field 1)
Jacksonville vs. Ohatchee, 4:30 p.m. (Field 2)
Saks vs. Piedmont, 4:30 p.m. (Field 3)
Jacksonville Christian vs. Weaver, 4:30 p.m. (Field 4)
Faith-PV winner vs. Jacksonville-Ohatchee winner, 6 p.m. (Field 3)
Saks-Piedmont winner vs. JCA-Weaver winner, 6 p.m. (Field 4)
Bracket semifinals, 7:30 p.m. (Fields 3 & 4)
Winners bracket
Wellborn vs. White Plains, 6 p.m. (Field 1)
Oxford vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m. (Field 2)
Bracket final, 7:30 p.m. (Field 1)
Friday
Losers’ bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m. (Signature Field)
Losers’ bracket final, 6 p.m. (Signature Field)
Championship, 7:30 p.m. (Signature Field)
If game, 9 p.m. (Signature Field)