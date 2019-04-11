OXFORD — Maggie Phillips began to tire Thursday.
The Alexandria pitcher had shut out one stout lineup, Oxford’s, in the Calhoun County winners’ bracket semifinals. She’d just hit a batter and walked another in the third inning against another stout lineup, White Plains’, in the bracket final.
Alexandria coach Brian Hess came to the circle with just the right words for the reigning 4A-6A Calhoun County player of the year.
“I walked out there just to give her a pat on the back and say, ‘I know you’re tired, but right here is your moment, so take the ball and go to work,’” Hess said.
Phillips went on to finish off her second shutout of the day, leading Alexandria to a 5-0 victory over White Plains and into today’s final round.
The top-seeded Valley Cubs await the elimination-bracket survivor. Piedmont will play Oxford today at 4:30 p.m., with the winner to play White Plains at 6 p.m. for the right to face Alexandria at 7:30 p.m. The if-necessary game would be 9 p.m.
All of today’s games will play out on Choccolocco Park’s signature field. Alexandria looks to win the tournament for the second year in a row.
“It’s always a goal,” Hess said. “We put it on there. Obviously, we start with state and work our way back. Winning and just being able to compete in county and be in contention for it is something we talk about during the year.”
Phillips limited Oxford to three hits and threw a one-hitter against White Plains. She struck out 13 batters on the day, nine against Oxford.
She acknowledged she was tired in the White Plains game, but the your-moment talk registered.
“He was just trying to, like, boost my confidence, because I was kind of down in myself because I was tired,” Phillips said.
It didn’t hurt that Alexandria had just given her a five-run lead in the second inning. Kodie Williams and Lanie Dreyer walked to start the rally, and Logan Irwin followed with a two-run single. Mattie Wade’s RBI triple and Ashley Phillips’ RBI double chased White Plains starter Emma Jones, and Maggie Phillips added an RBI single.
Irwin, the seven-hole hitter, also delivered Alexandria’s go-ahead hit against Oxford, an RBI single in the fourth inning.
“Coach Hess always talks about wanting to have the bat in your hands in pressure situations,” Irwin said. “I was in two of those, and I just knew that I had to do it for my team. I had to put the ball in play somewhere so we can score some runs.”
The five-run rally came against one of the better pitchers, in terms of velocity, the Valley Cubs have seen this season, Hess said.
“Hopefully, the bats are starting to come around,” he said.
Hess said Phillips will likely start in the circle in Alexandria’s first game today, but he’ll likely go with Dreyer in an “if” game.
Dreyer has developed as Alexandria’s second pitcher this season, but Phillips “is tired,” Hess said, “and I need her down the stretch.”
Elimination bracket
Piedmont stayed alive by beating Wellborn 6-5 in a back-and-forth game. The winning run came after Laken Hillburn drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on Amber Raney’s sacrifice bunt ahead of Mackenzie Tolbert’s double to left-center field. Tolbert also hit a two-run homer in a 10-5 victory over Weaver earlier Thursday.
Oxford got home runs from Sarah Howell and Cohlee Boone while eliminating Pleasant Valley 5-3 Thursday night, and Bailey Clark went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Calhoun County softball tournament
Choccolocco Park
Double elimination
Wednesday
No. 7 Wellborn 10, No. 10 Saks 0
No. 6 Ohatchee 17, No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 0
No. 4 Oxford 15, No. 13 Anniston 0
No. 5 Piedmont 11, No. 12 Faith Christian 3
No. 9 Weaver 8, No. 8 Jacksonville 4
Faith Christian 15, Anniston 0
No. 3 White Plains 5, Ohatchee 3
Wellborn 5, No. 2 Pleasant Valley 2
No. 1 Alexandria 10, Weaver 0
Oxford 4, Piedmont 1
Thursday
Elimination bracket
Pleasant Valley 15, Faith Christian 0
Jacksonville 4, Ohatchee 2
Piedmont 7, Saks 2
Weaver 15, Jacksonville Christian 1
Pleasant Valley 5, Jacksonville 4
Piedmont 10, Weaver 5
Bracket semifinals
Oxford 5, Pleasant Valley 3
Piedmont 6, Wellborn 5
Winners’ bracket
White Plains 5, Wellborn 1
Alexandria 2, Oxford 0
Bracket final
Alexandria 5, White Plains 0
Today
Oxford vs. Piedmont, 4:30 p.m. (Signature Field)
White Plains vs. Oxford/Piedmont winner, 6 p.m. (Signature Field)
Alexandria vs. Oxford/Piedmont/White Plains, 7:30 p.m. (Signature Field)
If game, 9 p.m. (Signature Field)