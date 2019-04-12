OXFORD — Maggie Phillips wasn’t just good in the circle in the Calhoun County softball tournament. She and her Alexandria teammates were round-number good.
Phillips completed her third shutout in two days, earning most valuable player as the top-seeded Valley Cubs beat White Plains 5-0 to clinch their second consecutive Calhoun County title.
The reigning Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year, Phillips pitched 5-0 shutouts against third-seeded White Plains (21-6) on Thursday and Friday in the double-elimination tournament. She also beat Oxford 2-0 on Thursday.
Add Lanie Dreyer’s 10-0 shutout of Weaver on Wednesday, and Alexandria (21-8) got through four county games without giving up a run.
“It means a lot to us, because it shows that we’re improving as a team to not give up (a run),” said Phillips, who struck out nine White Plains batters and allowed four hits. “They could’ve easily scored tonight, but my defense behind me helped that not happen.”
Phillips most needed her defense to help keep her in zeroes in the top of the sixth inning. Lily Ponder doubled and stole third base with one out in the top of the sixth, but shortstop Ashley Phillips looked her back on Jordan Hinton’s grounder then fired to first base for the out. Ashley Phillips also caught Savannah White’s infield pop to end the threat.
Maggie Phillips said her younger sister made her anxious on the lookback play.
“I screamed at her and told her to throw,” Maggie said, laughing. “I was like, ‘Throw it!’ I was like, we can’t have first and third with one out.”
Alexandria coach Brian Hess was astonished to see his team get through the tournament without giving up a run.
“If you’d have told me that at the beginning of the tournament, I would’ve probably laughed,” he said. “We’ve not so much struggled, but we were an occasional boot here, boot there.”
Hess said getting catcher Millie Burt back in the lineup helped. The junior, Maggie Phillips’ catcher since transferring to Alexandria two years ago, battled an inflamed elbow for much of this season but saw her first action behind the plate Thursday.
Burt’s return allowed Kodie Williams to move back to her natural position of third base.
“That’s just boosted the confidence,” Hess said. “Now, they’re more confident than ever, and I just hope we use this to move through the rest of the season.”
As for Alexandria’s pitching, Dreyer has developed into a strong No. 2 pitcher after Emma Rolfe moved with her family to Huntsville, where she plays for Bob Jones this season.
There’s no doubt who’s No. 1 in the circle for Alexandria, and Hess had no doubt he’d go to Maggie Phillips on Friday, even after she pitched back-to-back games Thursday.
“I told Maggie it was hers,” he said. “I think she got a little amped up that last inning because she was trying to find the strike zone and got two out of three on strikeouts.”
As for getting three consecutive shutouts against White Plains and Oxford, she held two of the county’s top lineups to eight hits with 22 strikeouts in three games.
“You can’t get any better than that,” Hess said. “She’s something else. She got roughed up a little bit that first year, but she’s been No. 1 since. She’s something special.”
Dreyer had Alexandria’s biggest blow at the plate, crushing a three-run home run during the Valley Cubs’ four-run first inning, marking her first home run of the season.
“I was honestly nervous,” said Dreyer, in her second season with Alexandria after transferring from Saks. “I didn’t know what was going to happen, but she kept throwing me outside, and I was going to keep trying to foul it off, and then she threw me inside.”
Ashley Phillips plated a run on her first-inning sacrifice fly, and Jordan Beason singled home a run in the third.
The county championship was Alexandria’s ninth in Hess’ 19 years as the program’s head coach.
“It gets sweeter every time it happens,” said Hess, who also coached Alexandria to state titles in 2004 and 2014. “You look back, and you start to appreciate each one, especially as the closer you get down your career toward the end.”
Earlier Friday, Oxford eliminated Piedmont 10-0, and White Plains eliminated Oxford 2-1 in the losers’ bracket.
White Plains 2, Oxford 1: A popped bunt in the bottom of the fifth inning led to the winning run for White Plains.
With the game tied 1-1 and Emma Jones on second base with one out, Callyn Martin popped a bunt between home plate and the pitching circle. Oxford catcher Sarah Howell just missed on a diving attempt to catch the ball.
With Jones advancing, Martin tried to stretch the play, forcing a throw to second base. Martin was out, but Jones scored.
Howell gave Oxford a 1-0 lead with her second solo home run of the day, in the top of the first inning.
Jones tied the game in the bottom of the first, lacing a low fly ball down the left-field line and just under the glove of Oxford outfielder Cohlee Boone.
The ball rolled to the fence, and Jones scored on an inside-the-park home run.
Oxford had a golden opportunity in the top of the fifth inning. Howell and Bailey Clark drew two-out intentional walks, wrapped around a traditional walk to Emily Thrasher, to load the bases. Tia Titi popped to left field.
“Too many fly balls,” Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin said. “Emily pitched a really good game. Given the opportunity with runners on, you’ve got to score, and we left too many on tonight.”
Oxford finished third in the double-elimination county tournament, losing 2-0 to Alexandria and 2-1 to White Plains.
Oxford 10, Piedmont 0: Oxford scored nine runs in the third inning and won in five to advance to play White Plains in the elimination-bracket final.
Oxford’s big rally started with Howell’s line-drive solo home run to left-center field. The rally also featured Clark’s two two-run doubles, Boone’s two-run triple and run-scoring singles by Titi, Eilee Sparks and Ashlyn Burns. Takya Garrett doubled and scored in the inning, and Thrasher singled and scored twice.
In the circle, Thrasher and Boone combined to hold Piedmont to two hits, singles by Emily Farmer and Madison Byers.
Piedmont reached the final day of the three-day, double-elimination county tournament for the first time in recent memory. The Bulldogs were among the final four teams.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever gotten this far,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smiths said. “I can’t remember any time when we’ve gotten this far, and I don’t know of a time where any team before (has), but Steve and I have only been at Piedmont, I think, 13 years.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever been here on Friday, but, obviously, we’d love to be able to go farther. I’m proud of the way they played and executed to be able to get this far.”