Calhoun County softball: Top seed Alexandria claps back for another title

JACKSONVILLE — Offensive struggles started after a spring-break trip to Gulf Shores and followed top seed Alexandria all the way to the championship round of the Calhoun County softball tournament. Then the Valley Cubs erupted.
A day after falling into the elimination bracket with a loss to Piedmont, Alexandria beat Piedmont 14-4 and 12-2 in Friday’s championship round on Jacksonville State’s University Field to clinch its fourth consecutive county title.
The county title was Alexandria’s 11th under Brian Hess, who also coached the Valley Cubs to state titles in 2004 and 2014.
Piedmont put the Valley Cubs (30-7) in the elimination bracket with a 3-2 victory Thursday at Calhoun County Sports Complex. Before the championship round, Alexandria scored a combined six runs in victories over Oxford, Pleasant Valley and White Plains.
Hess held a postgame practice after a 2-0 victory over Oxford on Monday. He gave Class 5A’s top-ranked team a spirited postgame talk following the loss to Piedmont on Thursday and another before Friday’s games.
“We had a long talk just about heart and communication, and, honestly, I talked to them about their legacy,” Hess said. “What kind of legacy do they want to leave here?”
Alexandria pitcher and repeat tournament most valuable player Rylee Gattis called Hess’ talks “very driven.”
“It was very much for us to get our heads on straight and for us to focus,” she said. “They knew we weren’t playing like we have been. We’re not the team we’ve been the last couple of weeks.
“Today, I think we proved we’re back to ourselves.”
After an anxious elimination-bracket final with White Plains in Friday’s first game, Alexandria came out swinging against Piedmont.
The Valley Cubs set the tone with two-run home runs from Ashley Phillips and Christian Hess in the first inning of Friday’s first game with Piedmont.
The Valley Cubs added three runs in the third inning … one on an error and two on RBI singles from Addie Jennings and Pressley Slaton.
Gattis and twin sister Chloe Gattis had run-scoring hits in the fourth, and the Valley Cubs’ five-run fifth featured Brenlee Sparks’ RBI double, Rylee Gattis’ RBI single and Chloe Gattis’ two-run double.
Armoni Perry had a big game for Piedmont (14-9), crushing a two-run home run in the second inning and a two-run double in the fourth inning.
Alexandria opened the “if” game against Piedmont with RBI singles from Phillips and Jennings in the top of the first inning,
Piedmont, ranked No. 8 in 3A and making what’s believed to be the program’s first appearance in the county finals in the fast-pitch era, tied it on Savannah Smith’s sacrifice bunt and Emily Farmer’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.
Phillips keyed a six-run Alexandria second with a two-run triple, and the Valley Cubs led the rest of the way. Chloe Gattis added a two-run double in Alexandria’s three-run fifth, and Jill Cockrell’s sacrifice followed Sparks’ triple in the seventh.
“It wasn’t really anything that snapped us back,” Rylee Gattis said. “We just had our heads on today and said, we’re getting this done.”
Piedmont hopes to build on a county breakthrough, which comes 11 months after the Bulldogs made the state tournament for the first time in the fast-pitch era. The Bulldogs beat Alexandria and No. 2 seed White Plains on Thursday.
“It’s something we talk about every year, that we want to try to make strides, try to do a little bit better than we did the year before and keep the program in an upward direction,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “I talked to my girls that they were able to accomplish that.
“Credit to Alexandria. They’re a great ballclub. Gattis is a great player. They did what they had to do to beat us twice today, but this is something we can build on for the future, definitely.”
Alexandria 1, White Plains 0: Slaton scored from third base on a double steal in the bottom of the seventh inning for the lone run of the elimination-bracket final, sending Alexandria to the championship round.
Slaton walked to reach base, took second base on pinch hitter Sparks’ sacrifice bunt and moved to third on Cockrell’s grounder plus a White Plains error.
Cockrell’s steal attempt drew a throw from freshman catcher Callie Richardson, and Slaton scored.
Rylee Gattis pitched the complete game for the win, allowing two walks and two hits with 10 strikeouts.
White Plains’ Leighton Arnold also pitched a complete game, twice working out of jams when Alexandria got three runners on base.
The Valley Cubs nearly loaded the bases with no outs in the third inning, but White Plains shortstop Callyn Martin faked a throw to first base on Cockrell’s grounder then threw to third base, catching Slaton off of the bag.
Arnold retired the next two batters.
Alexandria loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, but Arnold struck out the next two batters.
Arnold allowed three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
All-tournament team:
Alexandria: Rylee Gattis (MVP), Chloe Gattis (offensive MVP), Jill Cockrell, Ashley Phillips, Christian Hess.
Piedmont: Emily Farmer (defensive MVP), Savannah Smith, Jenna Calvert, Cayla Brothers.
Pleasant Valley: Lily Henry, Macey Roper.
White Plains: Leighton Arnold, Callyn Martin.
Oxford: Berkley Mooney, Ashlyn Burns.
Ohatchee: Kylee Barnes, Alanah Fitch.
Jacksonville: Kaitlyn Hamm.
Weaver: Taylor Lawrence.
2022 Calhoun County softball tournament
At Calhoun County Sports Complex, JSU
Seedings/records
1. Alexandria: 30-7
2. White Plains: 23-6
3. Piedmont: 14-9
4. Pleasant Valley: 18-13-1
5. Weaver: 13-11
6. Jacksonville: 17-17-1
7. Ohatchee: 12-14-1
8. Oxford: 8-12-2
9. Jacksonville Christian: 7-5
10. Saks: 5-23-1
11. Wellborn: 3-11
12. Anniston: 2-8
13, Faith Christian: 0-13
Schedule
Monday
At Calhoun County Sports Complex
(Double elimination)
No. 7 Ohatchee 10, No. 10 Saks 2
No. 6 Jacksonville 8, No. 11 Wellborn 5
No. 4 Pleasant Valley 16, No. 13 Faith Christian 0
No. 5 Weaver 12, No. 12 Anniston 1
No. 8 Oxford 14, No. 9 Jacksonville Christian 0
Winners’ bracket
No. 1 Alexandria 2, Oxford 0
No. 2 White Plains 8, Ohatchee 0
No. 3 Piedmont 9, Jacksonville 4
Pleasant Valley 8, Weaver 2
Elimination bracket
Anniston 8, Faith Christian 4
Ohatchee 16, Anniston 1
Weaver 9, Saks 2
Oxford 11, Wellborn 0
Jacksonville 9, Jacksonville Christian 0
Thursday
At Calhoun County Sports Complex
Winners’ bracket semifinals
Piedmont 4, White Plains 3
Alexandria 3, Pleasant Valley 2
Piedmont 3, Alexandria 2
Elimination bracket
Ohatchee 5, Jacksonville 0
Oxford 10, Weaver 2
Pleasant Valley 3, Ohatchee 2
White Plains 5, Oxford 2
White Plains 7, Pleasant Valley 2
Friday
At JSU
Elimination-bracket final
Alexandria 1, White Plains 0
Championship
Alexandria 14, Piedmont 4
Alexandria 12, Piedmont 2