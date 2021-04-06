Calhoun County softball: Richardson, Harris hit grand slams, Lawrence homers twice in first day

Callie Richardson’s breakthrough season as an eighth-grader for White Plains’ softball team took another bright turn in Tuesday’s action in the Calhoun County tournament.
Her grand slam highlighted the fifth-seeded Wildcats’ six-run fifth inning, and they broke open a close game to beat Piedmont 11-5 in second-round action at Woodland Park.
A day after sitting out a game against Southside, Richardson went 2-for-2 on the night with five RBIs to help White Plains improve to 12-11 headed into Thursday’s 6 p.m. showdown with top seed Alexandria.
“She actually didn’t play yesterday because her legs have been hurting her,” White Plains coach Rachel Ford said. “She had to get checked out by the trainer to see if she was good to go, and I think she’s pretty good to go, though.”
Richardson broke through this season after a basketball-season knee injury sidelined Callyn Martin. Richardson started in Martin’s shortstop spot but recently moved to catcher.
“That’s a new position for her, and I think it’s a lot of soreness,” Ford said. “She caught a whole tournament, and her legs just couldn’t go yesterday, but she fought through it tonight and got her chance, and she took advantage of it.”
Richardson instantly became one of the Wildcats’ top hitters. When they started their fifth-inning rally, she was ready to hit.
“I was sitting in the dugout, and I was like, ‘Man, I’m so ready to hit right now,’” he said.
White Plains loaded the bases in front of her for the second time this season. She singled the first time then crushed her second bomb of the season Tuesday.
Richardson’s 2-for-2 performance Tuesday also included a double.
Hallie Williams drove in two runs for White Plains. Kristen Rhodes and Kaylee Johnson each went 2-for-2. Rhodes drove in a run, as did Adriana Sotelo and Ashlyn Cryer.
Pitchers Jaylee Crow and Leighton Arnold combined to spread out five hits and allow one earned run. Crow had six of White Plains’ seven strikeouts.
Grace Epperson and Jayla Calvert each had a hit and drove in two runs for Piedmont. Savannah Smith and Jaycee Glover each went 1-for-3 and scored a run.
Piedmont will play Weaver in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. elimination game.
Alexandria 9, Ohatchee 1: Also in second-round action, Addie Jennings and Quendeja Bowie homered to lead the Valley Cubs (17-9) into Thursday’s winners’ bracket game with White Plains.
Jennings went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Bowie went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Rylee Gattis held Ohatchee to three hits over six innings and drove in two runs. Chloe Gattis went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Alexandria rebounded from a 16-7 loss to Oxford.
“Overall, it was a good night,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. “We played bad last Thursday, so we were just looking for a way to bounce back. We had better approaches at the plate and played much more sound defense than we played last week.”
Pleasant Valley 6, Jacksonville 3: Bailey Harris hit a grand slam to lead No. 2 seed Pleasant Valley (19-10) into Thursday’s winners’ bracket game with No. 3 Oxford.
The Raiders also got a 3-for-3 performance from Rylee Haynes with an RBI. Harris, Madyson Cromer and Macey Roper had two hits apiece. Haynes and Roper each drove in a run.
Leah Patterson and Madison Borders combined to hold Jacksonville to three hits. Patterson had nine of Pleasant Valley’s 10 strikeouts.
The Raiders are coming off of a weekend run that included a game against Spring Garden on Thursday and the Oxford Spring Sting over the weekend.
“Our team was a little bit tired from the weekend, but we’re going to get our feet under us and be ready to go Thursday,” Raiders coach David Bryant said.
Keelie Leach went 1-for-2 and drove in two runs for Jacksonville, and Ella Sanders drove in the Golden Eagles’ other run.
Oxford 14, Weaver 0: Tia Titi went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple, two runs and three RBIs to lead No. 3 seed Oxford into Thursday’s winners’ bracket game with No. 2 Pleasant Valley.
The Yellow Jackets (13-12) also got three doubles, two runs and two RBIs from Ellie Derrick.
Takya Garrett, Matti Sprayberry, Aametria Wilson each drove in two runs for Oxford. Wilson and Cohlee Boone each hit a triple.
Neveah Jackson and Ashlyn Burns each doubled, and Burns drove in a run.
Boone spread out five Weaver hits in five innings.
“We hit well tonight,” Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin said. “We had a turning point last week right before our tournament at Choccolocco Park, so we’ve hit well the last five or six games we’ve played.”
Kinley Marvasty had three of Weaver’s five hits.
First round
Ohatchee 14, Saks 1: Anna Bryant, Alyssa Davis, Savannah Reaves and Abbi Whitehead drove in two runs apiece to help Ohatchee advance. Bryant, Reaves and Whitehead had two hits apiece.
Eighth-grader Lexi Thomas spread out three Saks hits over five innings of work as the Indians improved to 17-9.
“We come out good swinging against Saks,” Ohatchee coach Kendall Poe said. “We only beat them 6-0 in our spring-break tournament, so we responded well. We’re down a couple. We’ve got some injuries we’re working on right now.”
Jacksonville 8, Wellborn 2: Jacksonville (14-12) got started with a victory over Wellborn and advanced to a second-round game with Pleasant Valley. The Golden Eagles will play the Saks-Weaver winner Thursday at 6 p.m.
“We played well,” Jacksonville coach Amber Russell said. “We pitched pretty consistent. We just left too many runners on base in the Pleasant Valley game, and the girl (Harris) hit a grand slam on a missed pitch, but overall, we had a very consistent day pitching and hitting.”
Weaver 11, Jacksonville Christian 4: Tiana Lawrence hit two home runs, and Weaver (14-5) advanced. She went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and four RBIs.
“Lawrence, I think she’s hit a home run in three of the last four games, and she hit two tonight,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “She’s been locked in pretty good.”
Madison Atchley went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Marvasty was 1-for-4 with a run and one RBI. Kynlee Fulmer was 2-for-3 with a one run and one RBI, and Savannah Bitzer 1-for-1 with two runs.
Rebekah Carter, went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI to lead JCA.