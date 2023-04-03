Calhoun County softball: Rain pushes first-round games to Tuesday

Rain on Monday morning forced a one-day delay in the start of the annual Calhoun County softball tournament, but the seeding for 13 participating teams remained the same.
At Sunday’s coaches meeting, Piedmont received the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs were 10-2 against county competition at the time and 15-7 overall. Piedmont was coming off a 2-0 win over Oxford the previous Thursday.
Piedmont head softball coach Rachel Smith was pleased that her team received the recognition but stressed it didn’t guarantee any tournament wins.
“It certainly is an honor to be thought of as a one seed in the presence of so many strong softball teams in Calhoun County,” Smith said in a text message Monday. "It doesn’t mean we have accomplished anything though, and six months from now, nobody will remember who was seeded number one. What folks will remember is who finished first.
"As a team, our players understand it only means we have played well up until this point, and a few people have noticed that. As a team, we have accomplished zero of our goals for this season. We still have a lot of work to do and much to prove this week and beyond.”
The No. 2 seed went to Oxford, 3-2 in the county and 12-4 overall. Alexandria (2-2, 16-12) is No. 3. The Valley Cubs won the previous four Calhoun County tournaments actually played — 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. There was no tournament in 2020 when COVID-19 concerns canceled the tournament and all high school athletics.
Each of the top three seeds received a bye into the quarterfinal round of the double-elimination tournament. Any of the top three that can avoid a loss needs to win only four games over three days to become 2023 county tournament champion. The road is longer for the remaining 10 teams, particularly for a team that falls into the elimination bracket early.
The tournament was initially scheduled to start Monday at 4 p.m. with second-day games set for Tuesday and the final round of games Thursday. Shortly after noon Monday, Wellborn principal and tournament director Andy Carpenter sent out an email postponing the tournament’s start until Tuesday. Second-day games will now be played Wednesday. Those games will take place at the Calhoun County Sports Complex, formerly known as Woodland Park.
Thursday’s games will be played at University Field, the Jacksonville State University softball field, starting with the elimination bracket’s final game at 4 p.m. The championship round will follow, around 6 p.m. with a winner-take-all game game after that, if necessary.
Game 1, No. 7 Weaver (4-2, 8-2) vs. No. 10 Jacksonville Christian (2-1, 2-3), 4 p.m.
Game 2, No. 6 Ohatchee (5-1, 12-10) vs. No. 11 Saks (0-4, 1-17), 4 p.m.
Game 3, No. 4 White Plains (3-3, 12-8) vs. No. 13 Anniston (0-3, 0-3), 4 p.m.
Game 4, No. 5 Pleasant Valley (1-0, 6-6) vs. No. 12 Faith Christian (0-1, 1-10), 4 p.m.
Game 5, No. 8 Jacksonville (1-6, 6-10) vs. No. 9 Wellborn (2-6, 3-9), 4 p.m.
Championship bracket quarterfinal round
Game 6, No. 2 Oxford (3-2, 12-4) vs. Weaver/Jacksonville Christian winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 7, No. 3 Alexandria (2-2, 16-12) vs. Ohatchee/Saks winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8, White Plains/Anniston winner vs. Pleasant Valley/Faith Christian winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 9, No. 1 Piedmont (10-2, 15-7) vs. Jacksonville/Wellborn winner, 5:30 p.m.
Elimination bracket (loser eliminated each game)
Game 10, White Plains/Anniston loser vs. Pleasant Valley/Faith Christian loser, 5:30 p.m.
Games 11 through 14, losers of championship bracket quarterfinal games, 7 p.m.
Games 15 and 16, championship bracket semifinals, 4 p.m.
Game 21, championship bracket final (one undefeated team remains)
Elimination bracket (loser eliminated each game)
Games 17 and 18, 4 p.m. (winners advanced to face championship bracket semifinal losers)
Games 19 and 20, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule at University Field, Jacksonville State
Game 23, Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 24, championship game, 6 p.m.
Game 25, winner-take-all game, if the two remaining teams each have one loss, 8 p.m.
