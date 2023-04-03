 Skip to main content
Calhoun County softball: Rain pushes first-round games to Tuesday

Rachel Smith

Rachel Smith's Piedmont squad is seeded first in the Calhoun County tournament.

 Stephen Gross, The Anniston Star

Rain on Monday morning forced a one-day delay in the start of the annual Calhoun County softball tournament, but the seeding for 13 participating teams remained the same.

At Sunday’s coaches meeting, Piedmont received the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs were 10-2 against county competition at the time and 15-7 overall. Piedmont was coming off a 2-0 win over Oxford the previous Thursday.

