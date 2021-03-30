Calhoun County soccer: Weaver history marks quarterfinals

MCCLELLAN — Weaver history, a four-goal performance and two hat tricks highlighted the first day of the Calhoun County soccer tournament Tuesday on McClellan’s fields.
Weaver’s boys and girls won their quarterfinal games, the girls beating Faith Christian 6-0 and the boys beating Jacksonville 2-1. The girls’ program got its first-ever victory in the county tournament.
Ximena Chavez’s four-goal performance led the way for the Bearcats.
Oxford’s girls downed Saks 10-0 with three-goal performances from Macie Williams and Reygan White.
Other quarterfinal games saw Oxford’s boys beat Faith Christian 5-1 and White Plains’ boys beat Saks 3-0.
All of Tuesday’s winners reached Friday’s semifinals, which matchups reflected below. This story will be updated shortly with details and quotes:
Girls schedule
All games at McClellan Fields
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Weaver 6, No. 4 Faith Christian 0
No. 3 Oxford 10, No. 6 Saks 0
Friday
Semifinals
No. 1 Donoho vs. Weaver, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Jacksonville vs. Oxford, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 5 p.m.
Boys schedule
All games at McClellan Fields
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
No. 4 Oxford 5, No. 5 Faith Christian 1
No. 2 White Plains 3, No. 7 Saks 0
No. 3 Weaver 2, No. 6 Jacksonville 1
Friday
Semifinals
No. 1 Donoho vs. Oxford, 5 p.m.
White Plains vs. Weaver, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 7 p.m.