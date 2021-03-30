You are the owner of this article.
Calhoun County soccer: Weaver history marks quarterfinals

County soccer

Faith Christian's Nancy Brock gets the ball stolen by Weaver's Jada Anderson during the 2021 Calhoun County soccer tournament at McClellan. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

MCCLELLAN — Weaver history, a four-goal performance and two hat tricks highlighted the first day of the Calhoun County soccer tournament Tuesday on McClellan’s fields.

Weaver’s boys and girls won their quarterfinal games, the girls beating Faith Christian 6-0 and the boys beating Jacksonville 2-1. The girls’ program got its first-ever victory in the county tournament.

Ximena Chavez’s four-goal performance led the way for the Bearcats.

Oxford’s girls downed Saks 10-0 with three-goal performances from Macie Williams and Reygan White.

Other quarterfinal games saw Oxford’s boys beat Faith Christian 5-1 and White Plains’ boys beat Saks 3-0.

All of Tuesday’s winners reached Friday’s semifinals, which matchups reflected below. This story will be updated shortly with details and quotes:

Girls schedule

All games at McClellan Fields

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Weaver 6, No. 4 Faith Christian 0

No. 3 Oxford 10, No. 6 Saks 0

Friday

Semifinals

No. 1 Donoho vs. Weaver, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Jacksonville vs. Oxford, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 5 p.m.

Boys schedule

All games at McClellan Fields

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Oxford 5, No. 5 Faith Christian 1

No. 2 White Plains 3, No. 7 Saks 0

No. 3 Weaver 2, No. 6 Jacksonville 1

Friday

Semifinals

No. 1 Donoho vs. Oxford, 5 p.m.

White Plains vs. Weaver, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

