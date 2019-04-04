OXFORD — Donoho’s Adam Stremmel wears jersey No. 12, and his coach can’t resist calling him “Adam 12.”
“Nobody gets the joke except people like me,” Matthew Wright concedes.
Much like that mythical L.A. Police Department unit from 1970s TV land, Stremmel came through in an emergency during Thursday’s Calhoun County soccer quarterfinals. He scored the decisive penalty kick as the Falcons rallied from one goal down at halftime to beat Jacksonville 3-2.
The fourth-seeded Falcons advanced to today’s semifinals and will play top seed Saks at 4:30 p.m. No. 3 Oxford, which beat Faith Christian 3-0 on Thursday, will play No. 2 Weaver, which held off No. 7 White Plains 2-1 in overtime.
The girls’ bracket saw No. 5 Oxford beat No. 4 Weaver 2-1 after a penalty-kick shootout. No. 6 Faith Christian beat No. 3 Jacksonville 2-0, and No. 2 Donoho beat No. 7 Saks 8-0.
Today’s girls semifinals, also at 4:30 p.m., pit top seed Sacred Heart against Oxford and Faith against Donoho.
Thursday’s Donoho-Jacksonville boys game saw Jacksonville lead 1-0 at halftime, after Davis King scored on a corner kick. Ethan Miles-Jamison got Donoho even in the second half.
“The second half, we had to change our formation to be a little more aggressive,” Wright said. “We got some good looks, and then we finally got a goal.”
The two teams battled through two scoreless five-minute overtime periods, setting up the penalty-kick shootout. Each team made two out of five tries, setting up the man-to-man, second penalty-kick round.
Stremmel led off and struck the eventual game-winner.
“They picked me to go, and I tried to be as calm as possible, not overthink things.” Stremmel said. “I just went for what I knew that I could do, which is into the bottom left corner.”
Donoho keeper Will Nelson guessed left and saved Jacksonville’s try.
“I just kind of went for it,” he said. “It’s kind of a guessing game, almost. You kind of guess which side you’re going to go to.”
First-year Jacksonville coach Cade Stinnett, a former goalie, called the ending agonizing.
“I’m all too familiar with losing in penalty kicks, and it’s not a fun feeling,” he said. “My last game of my high school career (at Enterprise), we lost in penalty kicks in the first round at home.”
Boys roundup
Saks 3, Anniston 0: After beating No. 8 seed Sacred Heart 3-0 on Wednesday, No. 9 Anniston held Saks scoreless for a half. The top seed found the mark in the second half, with goals from Francisco Martinez, Jakorius Watkins and Jahir Rodriguez.
“The thing is, we knew it was going to be a tough game,” Saks coach Dwight McDonald said. “Anniston is very aggressive on the ball. We had some opportunities early.
“One thing about it, if we continue to come at them, we’re eventually going to score. Sometimes, you’re going to have bad nights. It you can have a bad night and get three goals out of it, be satisfied.”
Keeper Rashad Willis got the shutout.
White Plains 2, Weaver 1: Donovan Baca scored in the first half and Cody Souder at 3:02 in overtime as the Bearcats held off White Plains in a game tied 1-1 at halftime.
“I am super pumped,” Weaver coach Chelsea Watson said. “I was really worried about that game. White Plains has a great team, and they are not to be underestimated, but our boys pulled it out.
“We had just come off a week-long break, and I was worried about that.”
Oxford 3, Faith 0: Defending champion Oxford got goals from Joseph Sanchez, Misa Reyes and Sergio Ruedas. Reyes’ goal came on a penalty kick.
“We’ve got to do better, honestly,” Oxford coach Aaron Barrett said. “We didn’t play like the team that we’ve been playing like all season. We’ve played a lot of hard opposition, but we’ve played with a lot more heart than today.
“You can’t do that in single-elimination tournaments. That’s why they call March Madness ‘March Madness.’”
Girls roundup
Oxford 2, Weaver 1: Sawyer Brooks and Alex Martinez connected in the penalty-kick shootout, and Deinnah Isaac scored in regulation as Oxford came back from a 1-0 deficit at halftime for its first victory of the season.
Keeper Khyra Harris-Conley stopped all of Weaver’s tries in the shootout.
“We’ve played a very tough first half of the season,” Barrett said. “This is our 10th game, and this is the first opponent that we’ve had that wasn’t ranked. It makes us ready for situations like this. We never got nervous.”
Donoho 8, Saks 0: Defending champion Donoho got three goals from Jenna Stremmel, two from Kathleen Seals, and one apiece from Whitney Seals, Erin Turley and Savannah Frickey.
“We play differently than we have in years past,” Donoho coach Jay Jenkins said. “We don’t have the speed that we’ve had in years past, but I’m super proud of these girls. We’re 6-1 with six shutouts.”
Keeper Maggie Wakefield got the shutout.
Faith Christian 2, Jacksonville 0: Sydnee Johnson and Anna Strautman scored for Faith.
“It was a well-balanced game,” Faith coach Julio Arevalo said. “You’ve got to put them in to win the game, and today was our day.”
Keeper Carson Cooley got the shutout.
“I’m so proud of my girls,” Johnson said. “We’re so young, and we beat Jacksonville in volleyball last year, and that’s been instilled in my mind. No matter what’s on the front of the jersey, it’s about the heart and how you play.”