OXFORD — Donoho’s Kathleen Seals scored six goals. Sacred Heart’s Abbie Vingers scored four.
Oxford’s boys outlasted Weaver in a penalty-kick shootout, and Saks withstood injuries to hold off Donoho.
A day of drama and big individual performances marked the semifinals for the third Calhoun County soccer tournament at Choccolocco Park. Oxford’s boys beat Weaver 2-1, and top seed Saks edged Donoho by the same score to set up a rematch of last year’s boys final. Donoho and Sacred Heart surged into the girls final, with Donoho beating Faith Christian 10-0 and Sacred Heart beating Oxford 6-0.
The girls’ final is today at 4:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ final at 6 p.m.
Boys roundup
Oxford 2, Weaver 1: After two five-minute overtime periods, each team hit three of five penalty kicks. Oxford goalie Jorge Olmos-Lopez made a foot stop on Cody Souder’s try in sudden death, and John Hernandez-Cruz netted his PK to the right corner to send third-seeded Oxford to the final.
Olmos-Lopez said he read Souder’s eye and lunged to the right.
“For a keeper, we all have that thing where, if they look at the eye to one side, you dive to the other side, and that’s what I did,” he said.
With Olmos-Lopez kneeling to the side and arms outstretched in prayer, Hernandez-Cruz delivered the game-winner.
“I prayed coming up there, and that’s why I walked so slow,” Hernandez-Cruz said. “I didn’t second-guess. I just took the shot.”
No. 2 seed Weaver led 1-0 at halftime when Dalton Baca headed in Kyle Knight’s cross. Oxford tied in the second in a Misa Reyes’ goal.
“To be this far in our third season of soccer is huge for us, though,” Weaver coach Chelsea Watson said. “I was really hoping we could make it to the championship, because that’s a big deal for Weaver soccer.”
Saks entered the tournament as the top seed last year but lost to Oxford 10-2 in the final.
“It’s starting to become a little bit of a rivalry between us and Saks,” Oxford coach Aaron Barrett said. “It’s starting to feel like an Alabama-Clemson situation.”
Saks 2, Donoho 1: Saks took a 2-0 lead on a Jahir Ortiz-Rodriguez corner kick and Anthony Cornejo’s goal. Donoho closed the gap when Ethan Miles-Jamison made good on Yash Patel’s assist in the second half, but Saks retreated into a defensive strategy after three players went down with injury.
Cornejo (hamstring) said he could miss today’s final. Jakorius Watkins, who assisted Cornejo’s goal and has 26 goals on the year, sustained what Saks coach Dwight McDonald called “maybe a hamstring” injury.
“Jakorius’ hamstring is actually, this is the second game it’s been bothering him,” said McDonald, the former Oxford coach who came to Saks after a year off. “I don’t know how it will be for tomorrow. …
“I think, defensively, we’ll be able to hold anyone. We’ll just have to look for some other options on offense.”
Donoho went without starting goalie Will Nelson, a hero in Thursday’s penalty-kick shootout against Jacksonville. Nelson missed for what Donoho coach Matthew Wright called “a prior engagement that he had planned for a while.”
Seventh-grader Walker Bodiford had a chance but bobbled Ortiz-Rodriguez’s curving corner kick.
“Walker let one in, but he also made a big stop that I’m pretty sure none of our other keepers stop because none of them have that kind of range,” Donoho coach Matthew Wright said.
Injured or no, Saks comes into today’s final with motivation stemming from last year’s rout.
“It feels amazing to be back,” Cornejo said. “Hopefully, we play better this year. We’re super motivated.”
Girls roundup
Donoho 10, Faith 0: The match went mercy rule at 23:13 of the second half, or who knows how many more goals Seals would’ve scored?
She matched a six-goal performance by then-senior Lilu Wiedmer against Saks in last year’s quarterfinals.
“I don’t really see it as my six goals,” Seals said. “I see it as the team, because we all work together. Erin Turley really helps me out.”
Turley, a seventh-grader, added five assists and two goals. Whitney Seals and Jenna Stremmel each scored a goal. Savannah Frickey added two assists.
“We looked as good as we’ve looked all season, quite frankly,” Donoho coach Jay Jenkins said. “A lot of it is attributed to the way that they played us. They postured their defense at midfield. We hadn’t been able to get behind anybody all season, and we ran by them again and again.
“It wasn’t over-the-top balls. We met them at midfield and just outran them to the goal again and again and again, and it was everybody.”
No. 2 seed Donoho, which beat Sacred Heart in last year’s final, gets a rematch today. Top seed Sacred Heart beat Donoho 2-1 on March 11.
“We’re thrilled to be back in the finals,” Jenkins said. “We’ll see if we can put another good game together.”
Sacred Heart 6, Oxford 0: Vingers’ four-goal performance included three in the second half, after she and Angel Nguyen each scored one in the first.
Vingers scored in a variety of ways. She blasted in her final two goals from Oxford’s left side, from outside the goalie box.
One sequence saw her win a ball on the defensive side of midfield then win runout, never slowing while controlling the ball all the way into the goalie box. That goal, the first of her three in the second half, came right after Sacred Heart coach Arnaldo Ostolaza subbed her back into the game.
“She was more motivated today, because she hasn’t been having her best games lately,” Ostolaza said. “I subbed her out, and that put her back in her spot. As soon as I subbed her back in, she played her best game.”
Oxford went without two key players. Alex Martinez-Reyes attended her Catholic confirmation ceremony, and Hannah Robbins was in Minneapolis for Auburn’s appearance in the Final Four.
Sacred Heart looks forward to the next battle with Donoho.
“Just being able to come this far as, like, a new team, it’s really got us more motivated than we were last year,” said Vingers, who scored the game-winning goal against Donoho in March. “I think we can go farther.”