Calhoun County soccer: Ruedas' overtime goal gives Oxford boys another championship

The Calhoun County soccer tournament’s boys championship game turned into a shootout between Oxford’s Sergio Ruedas and Weaver’s Kyle Knight.
In the end, it was Ruedas who got the last laugh.
The senior’s overtime goal gave No. 4-seeded Oxford a 5-4 win over No. 3-seeded Weaver at the McClellan fields Saturday afternoon.
It marked Ruedas’ fourth goal of the match and reinforced the Yellow Jackets’ spot atop the Calhoun County totem pole. Oxford now has won three straight county crowns.
“From the beginning of the tournament, I’ve been telling these guys that we’re the best team in the county,” said Ruedas, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
Oxford’s win didn’t come without controversy, however. There was some confusion over whether Ruedas was onside before sending the game-winner to the back of the net. While the Yellow Jackets celebrated in the background, game officials got together and ruled that the goal should be uphold.
“We were playing offsides all day,” Oxford coach Arnaldo Ostolaza said. “They played to that, you know, their runners came up and we were too high.
“On that last play, (Ruedas) fixed it. I didn’t see offsides.”
Ruedas’ goal that tied the game at 4-4 with 5:52 to play in the second half also came into question. It originally appeared it would be disallowed because of goalkeeper interference after Ruedas got tangled up with Weaver’s Brayden Character before scoring. The referee eventually decided to rule it a goal, much to the dismay of Weaver coach Chelsea Mize, who said, “That’s the call that I’m so frustrated about.”
Added Knight: “You want it so bad, and nothing goes your way. I tried, we all tried, but nothing went our way.”
Despite the controversial finish, a frustrated Mize wouldn’t put all of the blame on the officials.
“At the end of the day, though — I always say this, because I feel like I try to teach class more than anything; that’s so important to me — you don’t lose the game because of refs," Mize said. "Even if you really do, you don’t, because there is always something that you can do better.”
Ruedas scored the match's first goal with 32:59 to play in the first half, but Knight took control after that. The Weaver senior answered immediately, knotting the match at 1-1, nine seconds after Ruedas’ goal.
Knight scored two more goals over the next 6 minutes, 25 seconds to put the Bearcats up 3-1. Oxford cut the deficit to 3-2 after Ruedas scored on a penalty kick with 20:33 to play in the first half.
Knight’s fourth goal of the match came with 18:15 to play in the second half and put Weaver back up by two goals.
“I’m extremely proud of Kyle. He brings so much energy to the team,” Mize said. “I hate to call him a freak of nature, but he is. He is so fast, and he is so skilled. It’s amazing what he can do. Everybody in the county knows who Kyle is because he’s just that good.”
Oxford answered quickly. Sebastian Perez scored on a free kick from just outside the box with 15:29 to play. Ruedas did the rest as Oxford rallied for the win during the final minutes of regulation and overtime.
“It shows the fight and the resilience of these young men,” Ostolaza said.
Boys all-tournament team
Best offensive player: Josue Alvarez, Oxford
Best defensive player: Jalen Barnwell, Weaver
Most Valuable Player: Sergio Ruedas, Oxford
Carlos Martinez, Oxford
Noah George, Oxford
Nico Gutierrez, Oxford
Alex Reyes, Oxford
Hunter Skelton, Weaver
Kyle Knight, Weaver
Brendyn Knight, Weaver
Ethan Miles-Jamison, Donoho
Spencer Wigley, Donoho
Gleymar Perez, White Plains
Brandon Mendoza, White Plains
Daniel Blackstone, Faith Christian
Fisher Anderson, Jacksonville
Athiwat Promraj, Saks