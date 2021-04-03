Calhoun County soccer: Donoho, Oxford advance to girls championship game

Perennial girls champion Donoho takes on upstart Oxford today at 11 a.m. in the championship match of the Calhoun County high school soccer tournament. Anniston’s McClellan fields are the site of this year’s county tournament. No. 1 Donoho scored three goals in each half and eliminated No. 5 Weaver 6-0.
No. 3 Oxford’s eventual upset victory over No. 2 Jacksonville was a completely different matter. In the first half, Oxford’s attackers kept the ball in Jacksonville’s end of the field most of the time but never scored. The Golden Eagles picked up the pace on offense in the second half but the Yellow Jackets didn’t slack off and the match remained scoreless.
“I was thinking it could end up in PKs (penalty kicks),” Hannah Grace Robbins, Oxford’s sophomore captain, said later.
Thanks to Robbins, moved from defender to offense for the Jacksonville game, there was no need for overtime or penalty kicks. Midway through the second half, Oxford was on the attack with Robbins wide on one wing. She said Alex Martinez sent a ground ball through the middle of the Eagles’ defense as Robbins made a crossing move toward the middle. The result was the game’s lone goal.
Robbins said she felt she, Martinez and Macie Williams communicated better with one another in the second half as she became accustomed to her new role.
“We had a solid defense. We just needed some movement up top,” Robbins said of the change.
Donoho 6, Weaver 0: The Falcons were the aggressors from the outset in their meeting with Weaver.
“I think we put a lot of pressure on them,” veteran coach Jay Jenkins said. “It set a good tone for the game.”
Freshman Erin Turley made certain Donoho started quickly with two first-half goals, the second on a penalty kick, for a 2-0 lead. Junior Tonsin Sanusi made it 3-0 with a goal about a minute before the initial half ended.
Sanusi came back with an early goal in the second half and Donoho led 4-0. Turley picked up a hat-trick goal for a 5-0 lead.
“This game, we really possessed more and had a lot of opportunities,” Turley said of her scoring and that of her teammates.
Freshman Rory Parks netted the final goal for the Falcons. Turley, Anna Grace Jones, Kat Seals and Julia Wiedmer each had one assist for Donoho.