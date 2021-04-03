Calhoun County soccer: Donoho girls are champions again

Someday, somewhere, Donoho’s run of consecutive girls championships in the annual Calhoun County soccer tournament will come to an end.
That day was not Saturday, at Anniston’s McClellan fields. The Falcons, seeded No. 1 for the tournament, downed No. 3 Oxford 2-0 for their latest championship trophy with a goal in each half.
For the inaugural county soccer tournament in 2017, Donoho was the second seed to No. 1 Jacksonville. Most observers at that time considered Jacksonville a lock to win the title, but Donoho defeated the favored Golden Eagles 3-0 in the championship game and it’s been Donoho collecting the biggest trophy ever since.
Coach Jay Jenkins said the Falcons played to their strengths Saturday.
“We like to space well. We’ve got decent speed. We try to find gaps in the defense, pass and move,” Jenkins said.
Junior Tosin Sanusi, chosen as the tournament’s best offensive player, got the game’s first goal with 25:25 left in the first half. Sanusi was in front of the goal where she typically positions herself to look for ricochets that she can use for second shots.
“I try to focus on the ball. There was a cluster in the box then the ball was there. … I shot it and it went in,” she said.
At halftime, Jenkins elected to change his strategy.
“Oxford’s defense was really sound. We weren’t getting through,” he said.
Jenkins said Zoe Christopher, Kathleen Seals, Lillie Mae Sherman, Erin Turley and Sam Wakefield “all shoot well from a distance.”
Seven minutes into the second half, tournament MVP Turley got the second goal Jenkins was looking for. It came from 25 to 30 yards away, beyond her usual distance for shooting.
“Coach had been telling us to take shots from far out,” said Turley, just a freshman. “I just ripped it and luckily it went in.”
Diona Ulmer, Oxford’s 5-foot-4 sophomore goalkeeper, leaped and had her fingertips on Turley’s shot momentarily but she couldn’t control it and the ball rolled into the net.
Turley’s goal brought another change in strategy.
“After the second goal, we elected to play really smart defense,” Jenkins said.
Junior goalkeeper Maggie Wakefield turned in her ninth shutout of the season for the Falcons. Wakefield said she and her teammates use the county tournament to prepare for the postseason.
“This shows us that we are willing to fight,” Wakefield said. “With hard work we get a good result.”
Wakefield and Maggie Miller, Donoho’s lone senior and the team captain, have been starters on each of Donoho’s championship teams. In 2017, when Wakefield was in the seventh grade and Miller in the eighth, they were middle defenders. Each made the 2021 all-tournament team as did Falcons Rory Parks and Kathleen Seals.
Oxford’s Sawyer Brooks was named best defensive player. Ulmer and Hannah Grace Robbins were the other Yellow Jackets on the all-tournament team.
All-tournament team
Most valuable player: Erin Turley, Donoho
Best offensive player: Tosin Sanusi, Donoho
Best defensive player: Sawyer Brooks, Oxford
Shanece Appling, Weaver
Ximena Chavez, Weaver
Amanda Cunigan, Jacksonville
Daniela Escandor, Saks
Maggie Miller, Donoho
Rory Parks, Donoho
Bailey Phillips, Faith Christian
Vilma Rios, Jacksonville
Hannah Grace Rollins, Oxford
Kathleen Seals, Donoho
Diona Ulmer, Oxford
Maggie Wakefield, Donoho