Calhoun County Media Day notebook: White has Anniston 'on a mission'

Anniston High School opened the Quarterback Club of Calhoun County’s third annual high school football media day Friday morning. Head coach Rico White delivered a straightforward message.
“We’re on a mission.” That mission? Winning a Class 4A state championship in football to go with the state basketball title the Bulldogs won at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
Of course, everyone talks about a state title before the season begins, but Anniston players Antonio Kite, Ryqueze McElderry and Kam Sandlin spoke passionately about defeating everyone who beat them last season and then running the table in the 2021 postseason. If belief and confidence mean anything, the Bulldogs should be better than their 0-5 start last year which makes for a very strong likelihood that Anniston will be much better this year than its 4-7 record last year.
Watch out for the Wildcats: Jonathan Miller chooses his words carefully. When Miller, entering his tenth season as head coach football coach at Saks, says things like, “This is a season we’ve been pointing to for a while,” and “We have 14 seniors and the majority will be able to play,” and “We’ve got experience,” — as he did at media day Friday — the rest of Class 3A, Region 5 better take heed. Miller said the current Wildcats will not be his most-talented Saks team.
“It’s talented enough,” he quickly added. “Their character is what can put them over the top.”
Quarterback Sean Parnell and running back Rickey Garrett will be starters at those positions for the third consecutive year. Miller said Parnell will be his first quarterback to start three seasons.
Go, go, go: If a coach’s energy level can will a team to victory, Weaver’s two-year winless streak will come to an end sometime in the coming season. New head coach Gary Atchley is the Energizer Bunny on speed. The Bearcats performed well in organized team activities (OTAs) and 7-on-7 throwing competitions in July.
“Everything we do is go, go go,” Atchley said.
Atchley has made a believer out of at least one player.
“Every day I go to practice I love being there,” junior center Brent Parks said.
Senior shortages: Coaches at a number of Calhoun County schools will be playing with smaller-than-usual senior classes. Class 6A Oxford will play the 2021 season with 13 seniors on its roster. Class 4A Jacksonville will have nine seniors. The drop-off is most noticeable at 3A Pleasant Valley. Coach Jonathan Nix reported he has five seniors but just two have played previously.
Staying the course: Oxford suffered a number of defections following its loss to Pinson Valley last season in the third round of the 6A playoffs. First, head coach Keith Etheredge left for Auburn High School after just two years with the Yellow Jackets. Players who had been starters in 2020 and were expected to start in 2021 left as well. New head coach Sam Adams said Friday he felt those player departures had created “opportunities for some really good football players to get a chance to shine” this season.
Adams brought with him seniors Jordan Dobbins, an outside linebacker and safety, and offensive lineman Kyle Pilkington. Both Pilkington and Dobbins were significant contributors to Oxford’s 2019 state championship team. Adams called Dobbins a “dynamic player in a lot of positions” and said Pilkington, who will start for the third season, can play any offensive line position.
Dobbins said the loss to Pinson Valley made him know he “never wanted to feel that way again.”
Pilkington said reaching the third round of the playoffs was good, “but for people who have won, it’s not enough.”
Another side of Clint: Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith brought seniors Q. Long, a fullback and outside linebacker, and Jae-Taj Morris, a running back and outside linebacker, with him. After Smith pointed out the Golden Eagles expect 65 players overall will be on the field when practice begins Monday, someone asked Morris and Long to tell something about their coach that most folks might not know.
“He’s a comedian. He cracks some jokes,” Long said.
“He’s a pretty funny dude,” Morris added.
Best one-liner of the day: The award goes to Ohatchee coach Scott Martin. Martin brought with him Eli Ennis and Wyatt Cole Reaves, who epitomize the unselfish players Martin said are necessary to make the system he has instituted at Ohatchee work. Reaves is a linebacker who said his idea of a good time is blitzing but can go on the offensive line as well. Ennis is the starter at quarterback, the glamour position, but plays safety and linebacker, too, when circumstances dictate.
That said, Martin had a moment of fun at the expense of Ennis and Reaves late in Ohatchee’s media day appearance when one broadcast media member asked Martin if he was concerned that name, image and likeness issues would soon trickle down from college football to the high school ranks.
“They’re definitely not going to give money to these two guys for their likenesses,” Martin said through a wide grin.
Best one-liner, runner-up: Alexandria coach Todd Ginn lives in the Wellington community — “tornado alley” as Ginn said — and built his home there with a basement for that reason. When storms wracked the area this spring, Ginn and his youngest brother Will, a neighbor, took their families to Todd’s basement. Asked to describe the sound of the tornado that passed overhead, the elder Ginn didn’t give the standard “freight train” response. He said it was like a Shop-Vac passing over an ant.
“It’s crazy how much time slows down in the moment,” Ginn added.
