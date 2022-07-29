 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calhoun County Media Day: Anniston has ‘teams on our list’

Anniston football

Anniston head coach Rico White, center, speaks during Calhoun County Media Day on Friday.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Preseason media-day events live in the most recent season while hyping the next, and Rico White had a foot in both seasons during Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day.

“There’s some teams on our list,” the fifth-year Anniston High football coach said during Friday’s fourth edition at Anniston Country Club. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.