Calhoun County hoops: Jacksonville boys, Oxford girls top seeds

WEAVER — New faces came away as top seeds for the 71st Calhoun County basketball tournament Wednesday.
Jacksonville’s boys (10-4) and Oxford’s girls (12-3) will hold the top seeds headed into the tournament, which runs Jan. 14-21 in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Oxford’s boys and Anniston’s girls are the reigning champions.
Oxford’s boys have won the tournament 21 times, including the past three years and seven times under current head coach Joel Van Meter. Anniston’s boys have won it 20 times.
Anniston’s girls have won it 21 times, including a record five times in a row under long-time head coach Eddie Bullock.
Oxford’s boys (10-10) and Anniston’s girls (6-8), both No. 2 seeds for this year’s tournament, got young through graduation. Oxford’s losses included guard Justin Moore and power forward Roc Taylor, and Anniston lost three-time county player of the year Allasha Dudley and post player Asia Barclay, both top performers on the Bulldogs’ 2020 Class 4A state championship team.
Anniston’s boys (9-7), the runner-up to Oxford two years in a row, lost star guard Malcolm Carlisle from their 2021 4A state championship team. They return 4A player of the year Antonio Kite but have battled injuries all season.
Jacksonville’s boys return most of their team after losing to Anniston in the county semifinals and a state 4A subregional last year and welcomed transfer standout Cade Phillips, who has added a post presence to go with what was a guard-heavy team.
Phillips and John Broom have Division I college offers, and Jacksonville holds 4A’s No. 4 ranking in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
Not scheduled to begin play in the county tournament until Jan. 18, Jacksonville is also scheduled to play Anniston on Jan. 14 in a showdown of county powers that could preview the county championship game.
The Golden Eagles are coming off of three games in the Huntsville City Classic and ready for the moment, first-year coach Shane Morrow said.
“Playing bigger schools and bigger teams have helped us, as far as you don’t have that fear of playing somebody,” Morrow said. “A lot of our guys, like Cade and John and the twins (Caden and Camren Johnson) have played all over the country (in AAU), so I don’t think anybody intimidates them, per se,
“It’s still a big game. It’s still a big auditorium. A lot of people are going to be there. It helped us out in Huntsville, so hopefully it will translate to this.”
Oxford’s girls fell to Anniston in last year’s county final but return most of a team that produced the Yellow Jackets’ first 20-win season since 2005. Despite injuries that have kept senior Lauren Ellard and freshman Shay Montgomery out of action, they appear well on their way to a second consecutive 20-win season.
After Oxford prevailed in Wednesday’s vote of county coaches, Oxford coach Melissa Bennett took heart.
“It was undisputed,” she said. “I didn’t have to say anything, so that gives our girls something to be proud of.
“It’s the first time in a very long time that Oxford has been the No. 1 seed, so I felt like our body of work spoke for itself.”
Oxford suffered a rout at the hands of Vestavia Hills on Monday but fared well in a holiday tournament at Grissom. The Yellow Jackets face three area games between Wednesday and their county-tourney opener.
While Montgomery is likely lost for the season, Ellard’s chances of returning in time for the county tournament remain questionable.
“Best case scenario, it’s a week,” Bennett said. “I hope so, not for our sake but for her sake, being a senior.”
Here are the seeds, records schedules for the 2022 Calhoun County tournament:
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
SEEDS (overall, county records)
Boys
1.Jacksonville (10-4, 4-0)
2.Oxford (10-10, 1-0)
3.Anniston (9-7, 1-0)
4.Alexandria (5-1, 1-1)
5.Saks (7-3, 4-1)
6.Piedmont (7-5, 3-3)
7.White Plains (6-10, 1-4)
8.Weaver (9-5, 7-1)
9.Faith Christian (12-5, 3-1)
10.Donoho (6-7, 2-2)
11.Pleasant Valley (4-12, 1-3)
12.Jacksonville Christian (6-8, 2-4)
13.Ohatchee (3-9, 2-3)
14.Wellborn (0-11, 0-7)
Girls
1.Oxford (12-3, 3-0)
2.Anniston (6-8, 1-0)
3.White Plains (5-8, 3-2)
4.Ohatchee (10-5, 4-2)
5.Alexandria (7-7, 2-2)
6.Piedmont (8-5, 4-2)
7.Jacksonville (6-10, 3-4)
8.Pleasant Valley (8-5, 2-2)
9.Weaver (7-7, 4-4)
10.Jacksonville Christian (6-8, 4-3)
11.Faith Christian (4-8, 3-1)
12.Saks (2-5, 2-3)
13.Wellborn (1-8, 1-6)
14.Donoho (0-12, 0-4)
BOYS’ BRACKET
Jan. 14
Pleasant Valley vs. Wellborn, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville Christian vs. Ohatchee, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15
White Plains vs. Donoho, 9 a.m.
Weaver vs. Faith Christian, noon
Piedmont vs. Pleasant Valley/Wellborn, 3 p.m.
Jan. 17
Saks vs. JCA/Ohatchee, 11:30 a.m.
Anniston vs. Piedmont/Pleasant Valley/Wellborn, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 18
Jacksonville vs. Weaver/Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. White Plains/Donoho, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19
Alexandria vs. Saks/JCA/Ohatchee, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 8 p.m.
GIRLS’ BRACKET
Jan. 14
Faith Christian vs. Donoho, 3 p.m.
Saks vs. Wellborn, 6 p.m.
Jan. 15
Jacksonville vs. Jacksonville Christian, 10:30 a.m.
Pleasant Valley vs. Weaver, 1:30 p.m.
Piedmont vs. Faith/Donoho, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 17
Alexandria vs. Saks/Wellborn, 10 a.m.
White Plains vs. Piedmont/Faith/Donoho, 1 p.m.
Jan. 18
Oxford vs. Pleasant Valley/Weaver, 3 p.m.
Anniston vs. Jacksonville/JCA, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19
Ohatchee vs. Alexandria/Saks/Wellborn, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20
Semifinals, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 6 p.m.