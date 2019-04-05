OXFORD -- The White Plains girls are halfway home in the quest for their fourth straight Calhoun County girls’ golf tournament team championship.
Play resumes today at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start that puts both girls and boys teams on the course at the same time.
With a team total of 238, the Wildcats hold a commanding lead of 63 strokes over Alexandria after Friday’s first day of play at Pine Hill Country Club. In girls’ high school team competition, a team counts the best three rounds of a four-player team. White Plains team members had the four best rounds Friday. Junior Hanna Dyar carded a 77, four over par, and leads classmate Caitlin Lewis by three strokes. Freshman Abby Gattis finished third with an 81. Freshman Baylie Webb had the fourth best score among the girls, an 82, and White Plains coach Chris Randall couldn’t even count it. Playing individually, Wildcats’ junior Allison Arenth shot 88 and is in fifth place overall. Seventh-grader Isabel Rogers’ 101 has her in contention for a top-15 finish and a place on the all-tournament team.
“I’m so proud of my teammates today,” Dyar said at the end of the day. “Caitlin shot 80 and that’s her low tournament round. I’m so proud of her. She has really stepped up this season.”
Lewis had four birdies, four pars, nine bogeys but only one double bogey.
Dyar’s round began on No. 11 and started slowly. She shot even par 37 over her final nine holes.
“On the front nine, which was my back nine, I took my time and really got through the ball,” Dyar said. “I hit my driver like a champ.”
Dyar said she had some uncharacteristic bogeys over her initial nine holes and lacked confidence in her irons.
What does she anticipate Saturday?
“It’s a new day and I’m ready to make pars and birdies on the holes I didn’t today,” Dyar said.
Junior Ashley Parker led Alexandria with a 98 and is sixth overall. Two freshmen followed Parker for the Valley Cubs. Emille Brown finished at 101 and Lauren Sechrest shot 102. Gabby Fagan of Pleasant Valley and Caitlin Roland of Jacksonville also finished at 102.
Annabelle Page had Oxford’s best round with a 103. Piedmont’s Ella Floyd and Weaver’s Carmella Reese each recorded a 104 to lead their teams.