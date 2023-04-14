Calhoun County golf: White Plains boys take team title, Weaver's Ledbetter is individual champ

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains claims its fifth straight Calhoun County boys golf championship Friday at Pine Hill Country Club, winning by 22 shots over Oxford.
The first round of the 36-hole event was April 7, with the final round set for April 8, but was postponed because of weather.
Weaver’s Nic Ledbetter took home the individual crown after shooting 2-under par for a final round of 70, matching Oxford's Cohen Acton for the best score of the day. Ledbetter also shot 69 in the first round, giving himself a cushion going into Friday.
Ledbetter is the first Weaver golfer to win the county championship.
“It means a lot more to me than a lot of people I think," Ledbetter said. "It’s awesome.”
Justin Brown, Weaver’s coach of six years, said his goal when he got to Weaver was to win a team county championship, but Ledbetter taking the win means a lot for the program.
“We wanted a team championship more than anything, but to have an individual county champion and for Nic, for what he’s meant to Weaver’s golf program, to be Weaver’s first ever county champion, I don’t know the words to describe it right now,” Brown said.
White Plains held a 12-shot lead over second-place Oxford after the opening round. The Wildcats gradually pulled away to cement their team win with a total of 603. Oxford was second with a 625.
“The key today, a lot of times in high school golf your ones and twos are kind of, even your threes, will kind of cancel out,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “But if you got a four guy like we had Cam Hurst come in there and shoot 73 today out of the four spot. That’s huge.
“Also, he shot 73 today and finished fifth, so top five finish for him as a freshman. Wyatt (Cottney) finished fourth as a freshman, so the future looks good for us. We’re proud of our two seniors of course.”
White Plains’ number one golfer was Sawyer Edwards, who was 3-over after four holes, but got back to even at 72 for the day. He shot 75 in the opening round.
“I put myself too far behind the first day,” Edwards said. “I knew it was going to take something crazy to happen and I just didn’t, had too many putts. But man, it was awesome. I’m going to miss these guys that have been here for a while. I’m going to miss them for sure to say the least.”
Alexandria placed third at 657, followed by Weaver (688), Piedmont (691) and Jacksonville (746).
The all-county tournament team was announced after the all scores were counted. The team was the top-15 golfers including ties equating to 16 golfers being on the team.
The only tie that was not counted was for third place. Acton and Wyatt Cotney of White Plains were forced into a playoff on the ninth hole due to the top three golfers being awarded extra hardware to take home. Acton birdied the hole to claim solo third.
The all-county tournament team
1, Nic Ledbeter, Weaver, 139
2, Sawyer Edwards, White Plains, 147
3, Cohen Acton, Oxford, 148
4, Wyatt Cotney, White Plains, 148
5, Cam Hurst, White Plains, 152
6, Nic Boyd, Oxford, 156
7, Dalton Faulkner, White Plains, 157
8, Connor Williams, Piedmont, 157
9, Jamarcus Stokes, Alexandria, 158
10, Zach Goss, White Plains, 160
11, Fisher Prichard, Alexandria, 161
12, Brayden Cochran, Oxford, 162
13, Chip Mraz, Oxford, 162
14, Ryder Hudgins, White Plains, 162
15, Hayden Coppock, Oxford, 163
16, Alex Odam, 163