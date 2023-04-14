 Skip to main content
Calhoun County golf: White Plains boys take team title, Weaver's Ledbetter is individual champ

White Plains golf boys

White Plains' boys pose with their championship trophy.

 Preston Odam, The Anniston Star

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains claims its fifth straight Calhoun County boys golf championship Friday at Pine Hill Country Club, winning by 22 shots over Oxford.

The first round of the 36-hole event was April 7, with the final round set for April 8, but was postponed because of weather.

