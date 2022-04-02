Calhoun County golf: White Plains boys, Alexandria girls rule

PINE HILL — One of the first people Sawyer Edwards found after clinching his Calhoun County golf title Saturday was the most recent champion.
Edwards wanted to confirm former White Plains teammate Kenny Okins’ score from last year … 5 under par.
“I didn’t know what he shot,” Edwards said. “I knew it was in the 60s the first day, but I didn’t remember what it was the second day. It was five.”
Edwards missed Okins’ mark by a stroke but matched his Friday 70 with a Saturday 70 to finish 4-under-par 140 for the tournament, beating Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter by six strokes and Oxford’s Nic Boyd by eight.
Edwards’ led the repeat team title for White Plains, which finished at 603 … 71 strokes ahead of Alexandria and Oxford, who tied for second after two attempts at a playoff on No. 18.
Alexandria also paused White Plains’ dominance in the girls’ division, beating the Wildcats 499-516 after finishing second to them last year. It was Alexandria’s first county title since 2015..
“It’s a credit to their work ethic and their hard work that they put in,” said Alexandria coach Craig Kiker, who also credited Brenard Howard for his work with the team. “He’s a hall-of-fame coach for a reason, and not just his basketball career. He spends a ton of time with these girls teaching them how to play.
“It’s nothing I did. It’s all them.”
Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest went 78-81-159 to knock off the defending champion, White Plains’ Abby Gattis, by seven shots. Sechrest was second to Gattis in 2021.
“I can’t even describe it,” Sechrest said. “It honestly hasn’t even sunk in yet, but I’m just so blessed and so proud of my teammates and the way they played.
“It’s really gratifying when you think of all of the hard work you put in and see it come to fruition.”
White Plains’ boys kept it in the family, and a tight family it is. Okins, now playing for Southern Union, made the trip home to watch his former teammates win county on their home course.
“Yesterday, our last four champions, Leighton Bussey called,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “I talked to Cam (McCareeth); he works at the golf course. Kenny drove from Auburn to get here and watch, and Sawyer wins it.
“That’s a pretty cool thing when you’ve got a bunch of former players pulling for their former teammate to win the championship.”
Winning perpetuates the expectation.
“Wyatt Cotney, our eighth-grader, sees that,” Randall said. “Cam Hurst, another eighth-grader, sees that. They want to be like those other guys.”
As for Edwards, the 2021 county tournament was the first for White Plains to count his score.
“He wasn’t in our top five, and he earned that through qualifying,” Randall said.
It began a second-half season surge that led to his becoming a major contributor for what became a Class 4A state-championship team. He remained No. 5 on the roster but consistently posted the team’s second- or third-best score.
“To go from not starting to winning the county in 365 days is a testament to how hard he works,” Randall said. “He lives out here. He’s either playing golf or throwing cornhole, one of the two. You can bet.”
Edwards, who entered the final round tied at 2 under, opened the second round with two birdies but had to rebound from bogeys on Nos. 4-6. He was 3 under the rest of the way.
He called winning the county title “cool.”
“I lost the club championship on 18, and that’s been in the back of my head for a really long time,” he said. “I’ve been really thinking about it and hoping I don’t do it again.”
Ledbetter was 1 under headed to No. 9 but went bogey, double bogey and bogey.
“Nick played well today, and he played well all weekend,” Weaver coach Justin Brown said. “I just talked to him. He basically had three bad holes in a row for the tournament, and Sawyer played well enough not to let that affect him.
“It is what it is. We’re going to go out and practice on Monday and work on the things we need to work on to get better.”
2022 Calhoun County golf tournament
Final
Pine Hill Country Club
Boys
(Top four count toward team score)
White Plains (309-294—603)
Sawyer Edwards 70-70—140 (medalist)
Wyatt Cotney 76-75—151
Dalton Faulkner 78-73—151
Cam Hurst 86-76—162
Zach Goss 85-81—166
Oxford (342-332—674)
Nic Boyd 75-73—148
Brayden Cochran 86-81—167
Cohen Picton 91-88—179
Mike Tippets 90-90—180
Hayden Coppock 98-91—189
Alexandria (346-328—674)
Braxton Kiker 84-78—162
Cleat Forrest 83-81—164
Jamarcus Stokes 86-79—165
Braxton Tucker 93-92—185
Logan Ponder 95-90—185
Piedmont (387-371—758)
Jacob McCurdy 84-86—170
Conner Williams 90-83—173
Trent Young 104-93—197
Coleman Reid 109-109—218
Bennett Clemons 116-112—228
Weaver (378-387—765)
Nick Ledbetter 70-76—146
Jackson Williams 101-95—196
Carson Cason 98-107—205
Hunter Hise 109-109—218
John Curtis Reeves 117-120—237
Jacksonville (398-380—778)
Zach Limberis 95-95—190
Dakoda Willingham 97-87—184
Julian Hill 99-102—201
Walker Hobbs 107-96—203
Stone Walker 109-104—213
Pleasant Valley (440-423—863)
Zeke Johnson 104-99—203
Brennan Parker 106-105—211
Austin Worthy 111-107—219
Luke Bridges 119-120—239
Noah Pate 137-137-112—239
Individuals
FIsher Prichard (Alexandria) 87-84—171
Karson Faulkner (Alexandria) 87-81—168
Pierson Otralek (Alexandria) 89-87—176
Caleb Gay (Alexandria) 104-108—212
Cam Lockridge (Piedmont) 121-121—242
Jayden Matthews (Piedmont) 124-124—248
Bentley Chandler (Piedmont) 130-118—248
Dorian McKechar (Jacksonville) 107-109—216
Jackson Rosier (Jacksonville) 109-121—230
Matthew Vanover (Jacksonville) 101-127—228
Jacob Tola (Jacksonville) 123-128—251
Konnor Mayfield (Weaver) 119-117—236
Hayden Heard (Oxford) 126-116—242
Chip Mraz (Oxford) 110-93—203
Brock Reaves (Oxford) 101-103—204
Score Bussey (Oxford) 100-96—196
Hudson Harmon (Oxford) 110-101—211
Daniel Norred (White Plains) 87-92—179
Ethan Turner (White Plains) 89-84—173
Noah Holder (White Plains) 97-91—188
All-County (top 15)
1. Sawyer Edwards (White Plains) 70-70—140
2. Nick Ledbetter (Weaver) 70-76—146
3. Nic Boyd (Oxford) 75-73—148
4. Wyatt Cotney (White Plains) 76-75—151
(tie) Dalton Faulkner (White Plains) 78-73—151
6. Braxton Kiker (Alexandria) 84-78—162
(tie) Cam Hurst (White Plains) 86-76—162
8. Cleat Forrest (Alexandria) 83-81—164
9. Jamarcus Stokes (Alexandria) 86-79—165
10. Zach Goss (White Plains) 85-81—166
11. Brayden Cochran (Oxford) 86-81—167
12. Karson Faulkner (Alexandria) 87-81—168
13. Jacob McCurdy (Piedmont) 84-86—170
14. FIsher Prichard (Alexandria) 87-84—171
15. Conner Williams (Piedmont) 90-83—173
(tie) Ethan Turner (White Plains) 89-84—173
GIRLS
(Top three count toward team score)
Alexandria (255-244—499)
Lauren Sechrest 78-81—159 (medalist)
Emma Ray 87-80—167
Emilee Brown 90-83—173
Reagan Finley 92-92—184
White Plains (262-254—516)
Abby Gattis 83-83—166
Baylie Webb 85-90—175
Isabel Rogers 94-81—175
Alivia Ward 102-95—197
Pleasant Valley (309-302—611)
Marlie Wright 101-100—201
Gracie Davis 102-100—202
Abby Whisenant 106-102—208
Weaver (327-298—625)
Carmella Reese 101-89—190
Alexis Cleveland 112-102—214
Demari Grant 114-108—222
Tessa Taubenheim 119-107—226
Piedmont (332-331—663)
Mayce Chandler 106-111—217
Ella Floyd 107-111—218
Brookelyn Goss 119-109—218
Alley Smith 144-136—280
Oxford (368-348—716)
Annabelle Page 94-92—186
Kaylee LaPlante 137-127—264
Abigail Logan 137-129—266
Individuals
Marlee Hedgepeth (Alexandria) 107-103—210
Avery Prickett (Alexandria) 102-85—187
Neveah Foster (Alexandria) 103-95—198
Reece Kirkpatrick (Piedmont) 144-132—276
Baleigh Bown (Weaver) 120-145—265
Reagan Hammack (Jacksonville) 132-125—257
Rachel Gattis (White Plains) 107-106—213
Maddie Faulkner (White Plains) 110-105—215
Allie Presley (White Plains) 112-105—217
Madison Boyd (White Plains) 119-110—229
Maylee Stewart (White Plains) 130-118—248
Addie Crumley (White Plains) 120-129—249
All-County (top 15)
1. Lauren Sechrest (Alexandria) 78-81—159
2. Abby Gattis (White Plains) 83-83—166
3. Emma Ray (Alexandria) 87-80—167
4. Emilee Brown (Alexandria) 90-83—173
5. Isabel Rogers (White Plains) 94-81—175
(tie) Baylie Webb (White Plains) 85-90—175
7. Reagan Finley (Alexandria) 92-92—184
8. Annabelle Page (Oxford) 94-92—186
9. Avery Prickett (Alexandria) 102-85—187
10. Carmella Reese (Weaver) 101-89—190
11. Alivia Ward (White Plains) 102-95—197
12. Neveah Foster (Alexandria) 103-95—198
13. Marlie Wright (Pleasant Valley) 101-100—201
14. Gracie Davis (Pleasant Valley) 102-100—202
15. Abby Whisenant (Pleasant Valley) 106-102—208