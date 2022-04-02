 Skip to main content
Calhoun County golf: White Plains boys, Alexandria girls rule

Alexandria girls win county

Alexandria's girls, led by medalist Lauren Sechrest (center) pose with their trophy after winning the 2022 Calhoun County golf title on Saturday at Pine Hill Country Club.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

PINE HILL — One of the first people Sawyer Edwards found after clinching his Calhoun County golf title Saturday was the most recent champion.

Edwards wanted to confirm former White Plains teammate Kenny Okins’ score from last year … 5 under par.

“I didn’t know what he shot,” Edwards said. “I knew it was in the 60s the first day, but I didn’t remember what it was the second day. It was five.”

Edwards missed Okins’ mark by a stroke but matched his Friday 70 with a Saturday 70 to finish 4-under-par 140 for the tournament, beating Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter by six strokes and Oxford’s Nic Boyd by eight.

Edwards’ led the repeat team title for White Plains, which finished at 603 … 71 strokes ahead of Alexandria and Oxford, who tied for second after two attempts at a playoff on No. 18.

White Plains boys win county

White Plains' boys, led by medalist Sawyer Edwards (center) pose with their trophy after winning the 2022 Calhoun County golf championship on Saturday at Pine Hill Country Club.

Alexandria also paused White Plains’ dominance in the girls’ division, beating the Wildcats 499-516 after finishing second to them last year. It was Alexandria’s first county title since 2015.. 

“It’s a credit to their work ethic and their hard work that they put in,” said Alexandria coach Craig Kiker, who also credited Brenard Howard for his work with the team. “He’s a hall-of-fame coach for a reason, and not just his basketball career. He spends a ton of time with these girls teaching them how to play.

“It’s nothing I did. It’s all them.”

Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest went 78-81-159 to knock off the defending champion, White Plains’ Abby Gattis, by seven shots. Sechrest was second to Gattis in 2021.

“I can’t even describe it,” Sechrest said. “It honestly hasn’t even sunk in yet, but I’m just so blessed and so proud of my teammates and the way they played.

“It’s really gratifying when you think of all of the hard work you put in and see it come to fruition.”

White Plains’ boys kept it in the family, and a tight family it is. Okins, now playing for Southern Union, made the trip home to watch his former teammates win county on their home course.

“Yesterday, our last four champions, Leighton Bussey called,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “I talked to Cam (McCareeth); he works at the golf course. Kenny drove from Auburn to get here and watch, and Sawyer wins it.

“That’s a pretty cool thing when you’ve got a bunch of former players pulling for their former teammate to win the championship.”

Winning perpetuates the expectation.

“Wyatt Cotney, our eighth-grader, sees that,” Randall said. “Cam Hurst, another eighth-grader, sees that. They want to be like those other guys.”

As for Edwards, the 2021 county tournament was the first for White Plains to count his score.

“He wasn’t in our top five, and he earned that through qualifying,” Randall said. 

It began a second-half season surge that led to his becoming a major contributor for what became a Class 4A state-championship team. He remained No. 5 on the roster but consistently posted the team’s second- or third-best score.

“To go from not starting to winning the county in 365 days is a testament to how hard he works,” Randall said. “He lives out here. He’s either playing golf or throwing cornhole, one of the two. You can bet.”

Edwards, who entered the final round tied at 2 under, opened the second round with two birdies but had to rebound from bogeys on Nos. 4-6. He was 3 under the rest of the way.

He called winning the county title “cool.”

“I lost the club championship on 18, and that’s been in the back of my head for a really long time,” he said. “I’ve been really thinking about it and hoping I don’t do it again.”

Ledbetter was 1 under headed to No. 9 but went bogey, double bogey and bogey.

“Nick played well today, and he played well all weekend,” Weaver coach Justin Brown said. “I just talked to him. He basically had three bad holes in a row for the tournament, and Sawyer played well enough not to let that affect him.

“It is what it is. We’re going to go out and practice on Monday and work on the things we need to work on to get better.”

2022 Calhoun County golf tournament

Final

Pine Hill Country Club

Boys

(Top four count toward team score)

White Plains (309-294—603)

Sawyer Edwards 70-70—140 (medalist)

Wyatt Cotney 76-75—151

Dalton Faulkner 78-73—151

Cam Hurst 86-76—162

Zach Goss 85-81—166

Oxford (342-332—674)

Nic Boyd 75-73—148

Brayden Cochran 86-81—167

Cohen Picton 91-88—179

Mike Tippets 90-90—180

Hayden Coppock 98-91—189

Alexandria (346-328—674)

Braxton Kiker 84-78—162

Cleat Forrest 83-81—164

Jamarcus Stokes 86-79—165

Braxton Tucker 93-92—185

Logan Ponder 95-90—185 

Piedmont (387-371—758)

Jacob McCurdy 84-86—170

Conner Williams 90-83—173

Trent Young 104-93—197

Coleman Reid 109-109—218

Bennett Clemons 116-112—228

Weaver (378-387—765)

Nick Ledbetter 70-76—146

Jackson Williams 101-95—196

Carson Cason 98-107—205

Hunter Hise 109-109—218

John Curtis Reeves 117-120—237

 

Jacksonville (398-380—778)

Zach Limberis 95-95—190

Dakoda Willingham 97-87—184

Julian Hill 99-102—201

Walker Hobbs 107-96—203

Stone Walker 109-104—213

Pleasant Valley (440-423—863)

Zeke Johnson 104-99—203

Brennan Parker 106-105—211

Austin Worthy 111-107—219

Luke Bridges 119-120—239

Noah Pate 137-137-112—239

Individuals

FIsher Prichard (Alexandria) 87-84—171

Karson Faulkner (Alexandria) 87-81—168

Pierson Otralek (Alexandria) 89-87—176

Caleb Gay (Alexandria) 104-108—212

Cam Lockridge (Piedmont) 121-121—242

Jayden Matthews (Piedmont) 124-124—248

Bentley Chandler (Piedmont) 130-118—248

Dorian McKechar (Jacksonville) 107-109—216

Jackson Rosier (Jacksonville) 109-121—230

Matthew Vanover (Jacksonville) 101-127—228

Jacob Tola (Jacksonville) 123-128—251

Konnor Mayfield (Weaver) 119-117—236

Hayden Heard (Oxford) 126-116—242

Chip Mraz (Oxford) 110-93—203

Brock Reaves (Oxford) 101-103—204

Score Bussey (Oxford) 100-96—196

Hudson Harmon (Oxford) 110-101—211

Daniel Norred (White Plains) 87-92—179

Ethan Turner (White Plains) 89-84—173

Noah Holder (White Plains) 97-91—188

All-County (top 15)

1. Sawyer Edwards (White Plains) 70-70—140

2. Nick Ledbetter (Weaver) 70-76—146

3. Nic Boyd (Oxford) 75-73—148

4. Wyatt Cotney (White Plains) 76-75—151

(tie) Dalton Faulkner (White Plains) 78-73—151

6. Braxton Kiker (Alexandria) 84-78—162

(tie) Cam Hurst (White Plains) 86-76—162

8. Cleat Forrest (Alexandria) 83-81—164

9. Jamarcus Stokes (Alexandria) 86-79—165

10. Zach Goss (White Plains) 85-81—166

11. Brayden Cochran (Oxford) 86-81—167

12. Karson Faulkner (Alexandria) 87-81—168

13. Jacob McCurdy (Piedmont) 84-86—170

14. FIsher Prichard (Alexandria) 87-84—171

15. Conner Williams (Piedmont) 90-83—173

(tie) Ethan Turner (White Plains) 89-84—173

GIRLS

(Top three count toward team score)

Alexandria (255-244—499)

Lauren Sechrest 78-81—159 (medalist)

Emma Ray 87-80—167

Emilee Brown 90-83—173

Reagan Finley 92-92—184

White Plains (262-254—516)

Abby Gattis 83-83—166

Baylie Webb 85-90—175

Isabel Rogers 94-81—175

Alivia Ward 102-95—197

Pleasant Valley (309-302—611)

Marlie Wright 101-100—201

Gracie Davis 102-100—202

Abby Whisenant 106-102—208

Weaver (327-298—625)

Carmella Reese 101-89—190

Alexis Cleveland 112-102—214

Demari Grant 114-108—222

Tessa Taubenheim 119-107—226

Piedmont (332-331—663)

Mayce Chandler 106-111—217

Ella Floyd 107-111—218

Brookelyn Goss 119-109—218

Alley Smith 144-136—280

Oxford (368-348—716)

Annabelle Page 94-92—186

Kaylee LaPlante 137-127—264

Abigail Logan 137-129—266

Individuals

Marlee Hedgepeth (Alexandria) 107-103—210

Avery Prickett (Alexandria) 102-85—187

Neveah Foster (Alexandria) 103-95—198

Reece Kirkpatrick (Piedmont) 144-132—276

Baleigh Bown (Weaver) 120-145—265

Reagan Hammack (Jacksonville) 132-125—257

Rachel Gattis (White Plains) 107-106—213

Maddie Faulkner (White Plains) 110-105—215

Allie Presley (White Plains) 112-105—217

Madison Boyd (White Plains) 119-110—229

Maylee Stewart (White Plains) 130-118—248

Addie Crumley (White Plains) 120-129—249

All-County (top 15)

1. Lauren Sechrest (Alexandria) 78-81—159

2. Abby Gattis (White Plains) 83-83—166

3. Emma Ray (Alexandria)  87-80—167

4. Emilee Brown (Alexandria) 90-83—173

5. Isabel Rogers (White Plains) 94-81—175

(tie) Baylie Webb (White Plains) 85-90—175

7. Reagan Finley (Alexandria) 92-92—184

8. Annabelle Page (Oxford) 94-92—186

9. Avery Prickett (Alexandria) 102-85—187

10. Carmella Reese (Weaver) 101-89—190

11. Alivia Ward (White Plains) 102-95—197

12. Neveah Foster (Alexandria) 103-95—198

13. Marlie Wright (Pleasant Valley) 101-100—201

14. Gracie Davis (Pleasant Valley) 102-100—202

15. Abby Whisenant (Pleasant Valley) 106-102—208 

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.